Our huge investment in education yielding dividends — Governor Ugwuanyi

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Thursday unveiled the ultra modern permanent site of the Post Primary School Management Board (PPSMB), saying the new edifice was another demonstration of his administration’s resolve to provide quality education for the people of the state.

The governor also commissioned some equipment recently procured by the state government for technical and vocational schools in the state, during which he inspected exhibitions of craft and equipment built by talented students of technical schools.

Unveiling the PPSMB permanent site, the governor said the project will provide a conducive operational environment for workers in the state as part of the government’s efforts to promote job satisfaction, efficiency and productivity among the workers.

He said his administration had also declared its unequivocal commitment to raise the standard and quality of education in the state, especially through the revitalization of regulatory bodies in the education sector in addition to the upgrading of facilities and infrastructure.

The governor, who stated that the best investment of his administration is in education, disclosed that the decision to relocate the PPSMB to the permanent site as well as the release of funds for the construction of new office buildings and reconstruction of others within the site were, therefore, done in furtherance of the policy and the premium the government places on education in the state.

“In addition to this and despite the prevailing economic climate, we approved the release of outstanding 2013, 2014 and 2015 arrears of promotion for the staff of the Board and also approved 27.5% of Teachers’ enhancement allowance. Government also procured over 600 desktop computers and accessories for distribution to secondary schools in the state to enhance the ICT knowledge and skills among the students and their teachers.

“I must commend the chairman and members of the Board for the zeal and commitment they have shown towards the actualization of this permanent site project more especially, with the construction of a 200-meter asphalt road,” Governor Ugwuanyi said, promising to continue the support of the state government towards the full completion of the project for the benefit of the whole state.

Earlier in his address, the chairman of PPSMB, Nestor Ezeme, while expressing gratitude to the governor for the initiation and execution of the permanent site, stated that the project is “a milestone in the concrete determination of the state governor in ensuring that the development of education is given its rightful place as enshrined in the 4-point agenda of the government”.

The chairman, House Committee on Education, Elochukwu Ugwueze, commended the governor for the feat, saying the state House of Assembly has just passed a law on education to streamline the operation of private schools in the state for efficient service delivery.

In his address, the chairman of the Science Technical and Vocational Schools Management Board (STVSMB), Obi Kama, expressed delight at the governor’s support towards the implementation of the laudable projects of the board, especially the procurement of the equipment as well as facility repairs for teaching and learning across the Technical Colleges and Special Science Schools in the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi, in his address during the commissioning of equipment, said the procurement was in keeping with the commitment to revitalise Science, Vocational and Technical Education in Enugu State.

He pledged to offer the Board all necessary support and cooperation to ensure success in its mandate to boost employment opportunities for the youth through specialized manpower development programmes.