Suspected robber set ablaze in Anambra

A suspected robber was on Wednesday set ablaze by irate youths in Nkpor, near Onitsha, following alleged robbery attack on a businessman along Owerri-Awka road in the area.

A witness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the victim withdrew money from a nearby bank at about 3pm, when he was attacked by the suspect and two others operating on motorcycle.

According to the source, the suspected robbers dispossessed the victim of an undisclosed amount of money, after trailing him from a distance.

“The victim quickly raised alarm which attracted passersby, who gave them a hot chase and apprehended one suspect, while his accomplices escaped.

“The suspect was immediately set ablaze by the angry youths before the arrival of the local security operatives in the area,” the source said.

Efforts to get the reaction of the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nkeiru Nwode were not successful.

When contacted, the Coordinator, Nkpor Central Vigilante Services, Raphael Anonye, who confirmed the incident, told NAN that efforts are on to arrest the escapees.

He however cautioned residents not to take laws into their hands, adding that they should allow security agencies carry out their responsibility.

(NAN)