Governor wants death penalty for kidnappers

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, in Abakaliki on Monday said death penalty as punishment for kidnapping was the way to deter people from the crime.

The governor who spoke during an anti-corruption summit organised by the state government with the theme ‘Institutionalisation of Good Governance for Sustainable Development’ also said corruption accounts for the high rate of kidnapping across the country.

The summit was organised in conjunction with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria, ACAN, and the Foundation for Transparency and Accountability, FTA.

“What these people do is worse than death, imagine kidnapping someone, blindfolding and chaining the person in one place for six months or more than that, it is worse than death and people who indulge in such deserve to be publicly executed to serve as deterrent to others,” he said.

The Chairman of ICPC, Ekpo Nta, commended the state government for its transparency and openness in governance and urged other states to emulate the state.

He noted that good governance cannot be achieved in an atmosphere of systemic corruption, non-existence or weak regulatory systems, inefficient and corrupt officials and poorly executed physical infrastructure.

“Corruption thrives where all these processes are prevalent and corrupt persons seize these opportunities”, he said

Mr. Ekpo said that prevention of corruption from being committed holds the key to good governance arising from sound fiscal management and efficient/effective government operation, which translate to good life for all citizens.

“ICPC relies heavily on promoting anti-corruption through robust prevention strategies. The United Nations Convention Against Corruption, UNAC strongly recommends that most of our strategies be channelled into prevention processes. This is the practice adopted by countries that have successfully reduced corrupt processes.”

The Provost of Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria, Sola Akinrinade in a brief remark said the major purpose of the summit was to sensitise critical stakeholders in the state to become viable partners in the war against corruption.