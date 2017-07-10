Akwa Ibom Governor elected Chairman South East/South South Governors Forum

Related News

The South East, South South Governors’ Forum on Sunday elected Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, as chairman of the forum.

The forum at the end of its meeting in Enugu also agreed to pursue regional cooperation and integration for the economic benefit of the two regions.

The governors, after the three-hour meeting, also agreed on political cooperation.

The governors in their first meeting in the current dispensation, also resolved “to work together and realign as a people that share common heritage, culture and and affinities”.

They agreed to hold their next meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on August 27, 2017.

The communique of the meeting was read by Governor Udom on behalf of the governors.

The meeting was attended by eight governors and a deputy governor; while two governors were absent.

The governors present include: Igwenyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa-Ibom), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), and Nyesom Nike (Rivers).

Others are; Okezie Ikpazu (Abia), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa) and Anambra Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke, who represented Governor Willie Obiano.

Governors Ifeanyi Okowa and Godwin Obaseki of Delta and Edo states were absent at the meeting.