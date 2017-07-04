Ex-Minister launches Anambra governorship campaign offices

Related News

A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, who is contesting the upcoming Anambra governorship election, has said his government would give traders financial support and international business connections as part of his economic agenda for the south east state.

He said this on Monday while commissioning his campaign offices in Ihiala and Ekwusigo Local Governments of Anambra State.

He lamented the level of neglect suffered by the masses in the areas and vowed to ensure fast-tracked interventions through accelerated development, adequate government presence and equal representation of the areas in the government.

He said while Anambra people were hard working and creative, they were limited by lack of financial assistance and appropriate business environment.

“Our target is to turn around the fortunes of our people,” he said. “We will therefore run a government that pays attention to the actual needs of the citizens and apply the resources of the state to projects that have direct bearing on the masses.”

Mr. Chidoka said, “In our first year in office, government will create a special financial package to provide our traders with the resources to upgrade their businesses. We will then step in to modernize our existing markets and open new ultra-modern markets in other strategic parts of the state, including Ihiala. We have perfected plans to relocate and modernize the Nkwor Ogbe market here in Ihiala and to empower the traders to upgrade their businesses.

“We must make our traders in Anambra to become global players by availing them with facilities and platforms that directly connects them with their business partners in other parts of the country and the world, so that they will explore new, faster and more profitable ways of doing business and ultimately excel as individuals and groups,” he said.

In Ekwusigo, Mr. Chidoka said his government would ensure the fortunes of the people are turned around through access to equal opportunity, infrastructural development and special government interventions in critical sectors of economic and social lives.