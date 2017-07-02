Police arrest two suspected bank robbers in Anambra

Related News

The Police in Anambra have arrested two suspected bank robbers following their failed attempt to rob Union Bank Nkpor branch near Onitsha.

Mark Ijarafu, the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Ogidi division, made the disclosure in an interview with journalists in Ogidi on Sunday.

Mr. Ijarafu said: “a three-man robbery gang at about 1.00 a.m. on June 24, stormed one of the Union bank branches located at Nkpor.

“They tied the security man’s hands at his back, cut the iron door with a machine before gaining entrance.

“Their target was to open the vault and cart away money, but they could not cut the fourth barrier after cutting three others.

“Although, their operation lasted till about 5.00 a.m., they only made away with a laptop.”

Mr. Ijarafu said that following a tip-off, the police arrested the suspect with the laptop, who assisted the police in the arrest of the second suspect.

He added that the police had launched manhunt for the third suspect.

According to him, the two suspects, who confessed to the crime, have been transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Awkuzu for further investigation.

He also said that a suspected highway robber was arrested after a gun battle with the police during a robbery incident at Building Materials Market, Ogidi near Onitsha.

Mr. Ijarafu said the suspected robber was a member of a gang that usually robbed inter-state traders, who visited Onitsha markets to buy goods.

“We received a distress call and rushed to the scene but on sighting us, they opened fire and ran away.

“However, the suspects operating in a Mitsubishi bus with registration number AWK424XJ and two motorcycles, managed to escape with bullet wounds except one person,” he said.

He listed items recovered from the suspects to include cash CFA 5,688,500, a motorcycle, 25 handsets and one locally made pistol.

He said the suspect had also been transferred to SARS, Awkuzu for further investigations.

(NAN)