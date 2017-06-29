Ebonyi not ripe for Biafra, restructuring – Governor Umahi

Ebonyi State Map
Ebonyi State Map

Governor David Umahi on Wednesday said Ebonyi State is neither in support of the agitation for Biafra nor the call for restructuring because the two proposals were not going to benefit the state as a people.

Mr. Umahi, who stated this in Abakaliki while responding to the presentation of a consultant on Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, during the state executive council meeting, said the state was not economically viable to seek for independence. ‎

“When the issue of Biafra or restructuring is discussed, my heart jumps because Ebonyi is not ripe for any. Ask yourself, what is it that we are producing? We totally depend on the federal government for allocation. Investors are not coming into the state and our IGR is nothing to write home about, because the idea of an investor is, supposing the allocation that comes from the centre stops, how do I get back my money?” Mr. Umahi said.

The Ebonyi capital, Abakaliki, was one of the few areas in the south-east where the recent sit-at-home directive by pro-Biafran groups failed.

The governor admitted that residents of the state were over-taxed. He said unfortunately, the money was going into private pockets. He assured that those involved since 2014 would be compelled to refund the funds.

Mr. Umahi expressed optimism that the new measures being put to work would end the problem of IGR leakages in the state and assist his administration in fighting corruption.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Julius

    Damn, kanu the biafraud emperor has some work to do,convincing or invading these states to force them to be biafraudians. This is getting interesting. The 3rd states basically saying the same thing in the last 2 weeks.

    • FuzzyLogic

      Support for Biafra cannot never be found among the current sitting governors for obvious reasons. They don’t want to lose the peck of office they ‘labored’ so hard to achieve. Not complicated. But when the time comes they will fall in line or pushed out of the way.

      • Julius

        Yeah sure and they wull invade other states and make them biafraudians !!. So you ‘re telling me that you haven’t made up your minds since the ’70s. See, you are now confirming what we’ve all been saying…you were and still lying about separation. Thanks for confirmation !

        • FuzzyLogic

          These governors are afraid of losing the current peck that they are enjoying. That is an understandable human reaction. They will get in line once the going gets underway. In Igboland, the people are still supreme. That is why we call our organization Ohanaeze and not Ezenaoha. Approach some Igbo guy to explain the difference to you. It is safe to assume that you don’t have the mental resources to understand the Igbo language.

          • Julius

            You are delusional and pathetic . You people are simply unbelievable .

      • tundemash

        And you think that little boy Kanu wants to lose the god-like status you elevated him to? You can’t even convince your govs, Reps and Senators to buy into your idea and yet you daily abuse other tribes here for not buying into your ill-thought idea.

  • uzomar

    So, why did the Igbo governors keep quiet about Biafra until their people in the north were given quit notice? However, it is good that he has made his position clear, and publicly too.

  • Nicodemus

    Listen to what an elected Governor is saying….”what are we producing”? Ebonyi is endowed with solid minerals such as lead and zinc. Lots of mining activities are going on there, even with the presence of expertriates. I have an Indian friend working there.What about salt deposits? Also lots of quarries abound. A Lebanese construction company(CCC) operates one. Quarried stones/rocks are supplied to Anambra state which has virtually no quarries except for a scanty deposit in Ukpor. Yet Anambra is viable but Ebonyi is claiming not to be. The Governor should be impeached.

    • Dan Arewa

      You should notify Emperor Namandi Kwanu. It will be his responsibility to impeach David Umahi.

  • obiora

    Umahi you better never try any Government job in your Life. There is no reason for this man to take his monthly salary. If IGR is low what then did you do?. And this why we want Biafra because if not Nigeria this Man can not be a Governor.

    • Julius

      Wow, so it’s the whole country that made him the governor of his state ? What’s wrong with you people ? Can’t you for once take responsibility for anything ? Now, you are blaming the whole country because your people elected the man as their governor. Poor you !

    • Ado

      What do you want him to do? Tax farmers or pure water sellers to increase IGR? Pls be reasonable and accept fact when presented.

    • tundemash

      Mor0n, it is the hausa man in Kaduna or the Kanuri man in Bornu that made this man a gov in Ebonyi? Whatever you people smoke is certainly adulterated !

  • FuzzyLogic

    Another saboteur who is allowing transient circumstance overshadow eternal freedom for his people. This governors reaction is not unexpected.

    • Izedomi Ohirein

      You have fuzzy mind.

      • FuzzyLogic

        Better than you that have none at all.

  • Izedomi Ohirein

    God bless Igbo who have common sense and speaking out. Southeast contribute only 2% Nigeria Oil revenue.
    They will be worse off in biafra made up of SE alone or restructuring to return derivation back to 50/50.

    My native Edo will be better off outside Nigeria alone & much better off with our Urhobo, Isoko & Itsekiri cousin as an independent Country. Yet I believe we all better off in one Nigeria.

    • Julius

      Thank you, facts do matter!

    • Deansmart

      You are well educated not like some certificated illiterate who believes it is only when man from their clan becomes nigeria president things will get better

  • 0tile

    This man is the only truthful parasite living in Nigeria. His fellow parasites cannot admit that without government money they are nothing. People like Wike, Okowa, Buhari, Oba of Lagos etc would rather go to war than let Biafra go for their own selfish ends. Unlike mallam Umahi they will never tell you that they want one Nigeria because they totally depend on what they are stealing from the government.

  • MilitaryPolice01

    Ask yourself, what is it that we are producing? We totally depend on the federal government for allocation.
    ——————————————————-
    What a shameless man. You should take a 3 month leave,hand over to your Deputy and go down to Lagos to learn how not to depend on FG for allocation. This clown is not qualified to be a Governor, he should be working in a circus