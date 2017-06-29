Ebonyi not ripe for Biafra, restructuring – Governor Umahi

Related News

Governor David Umahi on Wednesday said Ebonyi State is neither in support of the agitation for Biafra nor the call for restructuring because the two proposals were not going to benefit the state as a people.

Mr. Umahi, who stated this in Abakaliki while responding to the presentation of a consultant on Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, during the state executive council meeting, said the state was not economically viable to seek for independence. ‎

“When the issue of Biafra or restructuring is discussed, my heart jumps because Ebonyi is not ripe for any. Ask yourself, what is it that we are producing? We totally depend on the federal government for allocation. Investors are not coming into the state and our IGR is nothing to write home about, because the idea of an investor is, supposing the allocation that comes from the centre stops, how do I get back my money?” Mr. Umahi said.

The Ebonyi capital, Abakaliki, was one of the few areas in the south-east where the recent sit-at-home directive by pro-Biafran groups failed.

The governor admitted that residents of the state were over-taxed. He said unfortunately, the money was going into private pockets. He assured that those involved since 2014 would be compelled to refund the funds.

Mr. Umahi expressed optimism that the new measures being put to work would end the problem of IGR leakages in the state and assist his administration in fighting corruption.