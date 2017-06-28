Ebonyi wants justice for citizen killed in Ondo

Related News

The Ebonyi State Government has urged security agencies to ensure that the killers of an indigene, Linus Ogbee, suspected to have been killed by herdsmen in a farm settlement in Ondo State, are apprehended and prosecuted.

Mr Ogbee, a 67-year-old father of seven, was killed at the weekend in his farm at Ilion Camp, Igbatoro, a farm settlement community in Akure North​ Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Governor David Umahi said in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital on Tuesday night, that the incident was the height of barbarism. He called for proper investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the farmer.

While lamenting the wanton loss of lives and property as a result of the activities of herdsmen, Governor Umahi commended the police in Ondo State for quick intervention which led to arrest of some suspects and called for proper investigation to bring the suspects to justice.

“I call for full scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of one of our brothers, Linus Ogbee, who until his death was a father of seven and a farmer based in Ilion in Akure

North council area of Ondo state.

“Those behind his death should be finished out and brought to justice. It is very heart-breaking that our

brother was killed by suspected blood sucking herdsmen whose sanctity for human life amount to nothing”

Mr. Umahi condoled with the family of the deceased and promised to help them in any possible way. He promised to do everything within his powers to ensure that justice is done and those behind the dastardly act brought to book while reassuring the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property of every citizen.

“While we mourn the death of our fellow compatriot, let me reassure Ebonyians that this administration is committed to all campaign promises of bringing back our people especially youths hawking in various cities and taking them out of the streets and make them become part of the progress of our dear state through the empowerment scheme which would enable them go into any business of their choice.”