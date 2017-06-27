APGA writes Nnamdi Kanu, warns IPOB leader not to think himself Igbo “emperor”

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has decried Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s call on Anambra people to shun forthcoming gubernatorial poll in the state.

The party, in a letter to Mr. Kanu, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ifeatu Obiokoye, and made available to the media in Awka on Monday, said the call was irresponsible and devoid of intellectual focus.

It said that Kanu had no authority to speak for the Igbos of the South-East, although APGA acknowledged him as the leader of IPOB.

It explained that Biafra’s concept was a metaphor for the demand for equity and fair play in the Nigeria state and not a separatist movement.

“Nnamdi Kanu’s call for a boycott of elections in the South-East, beginning with the governorship polls scheduled for November 18, 2017 in Anambra is irresponsible, irredentist and totally devoid of any focus.

“You must appreciate that for different logical reasons and perception, the Biafra concept has attracted favourable comments among our people, ostensibly borne out of the marginalisation of Ndigbo in the Nigerian state.

“While youths of the East are agitating for Biafra, the Arewa youths are equally restive; the same goes for Níger Delta youths and youths from Oduduwa states.

“In this popular agitation for Biafra, Ndigbo have not instituted a separatist movement or a terrorist gang as it were. We are more concerned about the continued existence of Nigeria under the present structural arrangement,” it said.

The party said that it stood for restructuring and implementation of the 2014 National Conference resolutions “as a certain way to peaceful co-existence among ethnic nationalities and for dousing tension.

It urged Mr. Kanu not to be carried away by the success of the May 30 sit-at-home call, which was attributable to many reasons, including fear.

It demanded a re-visit and implementation of the report of the 2014 national conference, which arguably addressed the parameters for the restructuring of the nation.

The party reminded Mr. Kanu that the right to vote and be voted for was a universally declared right under the United Nations Charter of People’s and Citizenship Right, and in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

It advised the IPOB leader to drop his “emperor” perception of himself “and humble yourself to the true leadership of Ndigbo for a proper and better articulation of the Biafra struggle”.

(NAN)

  • Gabriel Iorsuwe

    Barr. Yusuf started a self serving mission in the North precisely in Maiduguri and was at first tolerated look at what it has caused Nigeria today especially the North East, yet no lesson was learnt from this by our South Eastern brothers to be able to turn their back on Mr. Nnamdi Kanu when he started his self serving journey just like that of Barr. Yusuf rather they embraced him and gradually it is bringing out its ugly head.

    • Aminu Baba

      Who told you Mohammed Yusuf was a Barrister? Surprising u are calling a junior secondary school drop out a Barrister in law! I however agree with u that Godwin Kanu and Abubakar Shekau/Mohammed Yusuf have one thing in common; they are all psychopaths with fanatical following by disconnected youths in the society

      • Julius

        Yes, you are seeing him now with Rabbi garb…That’s how they are started !!

    • Peace Forall

      Nigeria has never worked in the past, nigeria is not working presently and nigeria can never work in future with Constitutional Law and Charia law. Dwarfism can never be cured no matter how sumptuously fed. We the Biafran youths are aware of all the policies of nigeria government delibrately targeted to strangle and make Igbos insignificant in Nigeria’s financial system and otherwise and that is why we want the restoration of Biafra’s sovereignty as justified by international law and practice. The civilized world has decided that self-determination is an inalienable right, therefore the agitation and restoration of Biafra’s sovereignty are justified by international law and practice. Civil disobedience is also justified under international law and practice. No referendum No election.

      • Chelsey

        Rightly said.

  • Abdulkadir

    We are seeing the making of another Bokoharam. This is how they all started, with grassroot popularity, and then when they acquire power they become callous and irresponsible. It is always given the name freedom fighting for the masses at the early stage. Always so, but when the chips are down, it is the same masses that suffer the brute of the consequence. The head simply runs to a foreign land where they live till they die. The story always ends the same.

    • Giadem

      Yea boko haram started with killing people and your region has not at all suffered even half of what the south easterners have suffered. Kanu and his team have never killed anyone but rather have been killed by the army and police. Boko haram killed, terrorized, maimed and raped all in the name of religion. Use your sense well when reasoning.

      • Olu-Lion

        He is just telling you that’s how they start and latter graduate to terrorism and all form of criminality. Am happy APGA is speaking up, hopefully others will join up.

        • Peace Forall

          And what Biafran youths are only asking for is a YES or NO vote known as Referendum. others can speaking up and after speaking up they should also be ready to force us to vote.

          • Anasieze Donatus

            i can swear that you font know the meaning of referendum or how to start one

          • Julius

            Why don’t you ask your Reps to file for it at the NASS….if that’s what you want . Stop this nonsense, do the needful. LIars !

  • marcos avelino

    This is nothing but celebrity induced intoxication. We now have Emperor Kanu. He is commanding all the Ibos to obey him absolutely without question ! We had five Ibo senate presidents during Obasanjo’s time! It appears the man has very little wisdom and will most likely lead the Ibos into another great disaster.

    • Sir Louis

      Nnamdi Kanu is not the late Odumegwu Ojukwu who had the mandate of Igbos to act on their behalf. Therefore it is an insult to say Kanu would lead Igbos to another civil war. Kanu is rash and met his match. He is not acting on behalf of Igbos except perhaps those Igbos who belong to his group, IPOB. However, I believe that soon most of his admirers would begin to desert him as his true colour becomes manifest.

    • Peace Forall

      The greatest mistake Biafrans will make is to continue voting political contractors and merchants of misery, the same set of criminals, rogue and corrupt individuals and expect changes, it’s dangerous and destructive. Nigeria has never worked in the past, nigeria is not working presently and nigeria can never work in future with Constitutional Law and Charia law. The civilized world has decided that self-determination is an inalienable right, therefore the agitation and restoration of Biafra’s sovereignty are justified by international law and practice. Civil disobedience is also justified under international law and practice. No referendum No election.

  • The_Rising_Sun

    I love that everyone now has the boldness to discuss Biafra freely, that is a landmark achievement for Nnamdi Kanu.

    However, I personally do not subscribe to election boycott but then what do I know?

    IPOB should have neglected the election before the media and use underground instructions to support a candidate. That way IPOB would go on with their peaceful protests in anambra with a degree of executive protection guaranteed but again what do I know?

    Thank God for Biafra, there is hope for Nigeria, if not Biafra the criminal elite would never understand that Nigerians are still humans and alive. I guess they were already thinking we are all imbeciles.

    • Peace Forall

      Biafran youths are only asking for a YES or NO vote known as Referendum. . Civil disobedience is also justified under international law and practice. No referendum No election.

      • Julius

        Heads up, there will be an election and there won’t be referendum !!!. Wanna bet ?

    • Julius

      Discussing or cursing ?. You call insulting, name calling loud mouth and chest beating for nothing a discussion ? Is the get out notice by the Arewa boys a discussion ? Be serious and get off lying to yourself.

  • Peace Forall

    There is no need for the united in corruption politicians to continue advertizing their ignorance and stupidity. It is time to disarm these nonsense corrupt and party of criminals as they have prove to be failure in their acts and deeds. These political contractors and merchants of misery, leaders without followers think that some how or some way that they have authority over our people. Anything apart from peaceful REFERENDUM is dead on arrival. Habit of excuses is the best friend of failure. The greatest mistake Biafran will make is to continue voting political contractors and merchants of misery, the same set of criminals, rogue and corrupt individuals and expect changes, it’s dangerous and destructive. Nigeria has never worked in the past, nigeria is not working presently and nigeria can never work in future with Constitutional Law and Charia law. Dwarfism can never be cured no matter how sumptuously fed. Biafran youths are only asking for a YES or NO vote known as Referendum. The civilized world has decided that self-determination is an inalienable right, therefore the agitation and restoration of Biafra’s sovereignty are justified by international law and practice. Civil disobedience is also justified under international law and practice. No referendum No election.

  • Julius

    Lmaoooooooooooo, kanu the Igbo emperor !!! This caution is not from the proper Igbo people. Na lie, him be the emperor weather una like it or not. Kanu, Igbo emperor for life !!

  • SAM .A

    Finally Emperor Nnamid Kanu is coming home to roost , A crack in his Biafraud project is appearing on the horizon . A house divided against itself can not stand . The Emperor has concentrated so much power around himself , it has been I before others , he has hookwinked the Ibo youths , some of them laying down their lives for him , some saw Jesus of Igbos in him . Like Jim Jones of JomesTown he is leading his people to another mass episode , if his Biafraud project is not redirected to a better natiomalistic fervor . If the elderly who witnessed war do not change the course the fight will start from within . Another sit at home and attempt to enforce no voting in November will be the undoing of this Emperor . I have said my own , please don ‘t blame me .

  • Alesh

    Politicians can joke with you on many things but certainly not on election. I am very sure Kanu and his gangs will backtrack in coming days otherwise he will return there.

  • Chelsey

    I saw this coming. The jealousy here is just a tip of the ice. We really need a reform in this country and its example has to be set wit Biafra. We just cannot entertain all the thieves and vultures that have been in power, corrupting this nation. What exactly did APGA expect?

  • Rote

    When the weather gets really hot Ojukwu ran away, this guy living abroad will also run away if he see way. Igbo is not the only marginalized tribe in Nigeria, even Hausa and Fulani are also singing the same song. Its better we face reality and disagree to agree. Those who have seen war knows that it takes more than AK 47 and cutlass to fight it.

    • Abdulmajeed Kabir

      astute!

    • Great Okafor

      You can say what you like,call kanu names it is inconsequential but be rest assured their won’t be an election come November full stop

  • Chukwuji8

    I hope APGA has not come to spoil things now. Akpiri ego! I suggest that APGA should join hands with Nnamdi Kanu to realize Biafra independence. APGA, please rethink if really you wrote that letter to Kanu. Ojukwu meant to realize Biafra as an independent nation. He succeeded were it not for the war. Mind you, he said Biafra is a thing of the mind. Biafra can never get out of the mind of any Biafran. In other words, it must be pursued and achieved. We are for it. We must get it. I support Nnamdi Kanu as the overall leader of Ndi- Biafra which includes ndi Igbo.As he has said, no one should come out to vote at the Anambra election. The world is watching how determined we will be. The blood of Biafrans cannot be in vain. Biafra must be independent. Up Nnamdi Kanu. Up Biafra.

  • Ado

    The deconstruction process has started from the base. Thank you northern youth.