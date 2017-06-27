APGA writes Nnamdi Kanu, warns IPOB leader not to think himself Igbo “emperor”

Related News

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has decried Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s call on Anambra people to shun forthcoming gubernatorial poll in the state.

The party, in a letter to Mr. Kanu, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ifeatu Obiokoye, and made available to the media in Awka on Monday, said the call was irresponsible and devoid of intellectual focus.

It said that Kanu had no authority to speak for the Igbos of the South-East, although APGA acknowledged him as the leader of IPOB.

It explained that Biafra’s concept was a metaphor for the demand for equity and fair play in the Nigeria state and not a separatist movement.

“Nnamdi Kanu’s call for a boycott of elections in the South-East, beginning with the governorship polls scheduled for November 18, 2017 in Anambra is irresponsible, irredentist and totally devoid of any focus.

“You must appreciate that for different logical reasons and perception, the Biafra concept has attracted favourable comments among our people, ostensibly borne out of the marginalisation of Ndigbo in the Nigerian state.

“While youths of the East are agitating for Biafra, the Arewa youths are equally restive; the same goes for Níger Delta youths and youths from Oduduwa states.

“In this popular agitation for Biafra, Ndigbo have not instituted a separatist movement or a terrorist gang as it were. We are more concerned about the continued existence of Nigeria under the present structural arrangement,” it said.

The party said that it stood for restructuring and implementation of the 2014 National Conference resolutions “as a certain way to peaceful co-existence among ethnic nationalities and for dousing tension.

It urged Mr. Kanu not to be carried away by the success of the May 30 sit-at-home call, which was attributable to many reasons, including fear.

It demanded a re-visit and implementation of the report of the 2014 national conference, which arguably addressed the parameters for the restructuring of the nation.

The party reminded Mr. Kanu that the right to vote and be voted for was a universally declared right under the United Nations Charter of People’s and Citizenship Right, and in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

It advised the IPOB leader to drop his “emperor” perception of himself “and humble yourself to the true leadership of Ndigbo for a proper and better articulation of the Biafra struggle”.

(NAN)