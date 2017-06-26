Eid-el-Fitr: Governor Ugwuanyi visits Enugu Mosque, calls for peace, national unity

Related News

As Muslim faithful celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on them to use the period to offer special prayers for peaceful co-existence and national unity for the continued progress and sustainability of the dreams of the country’s founding fathers.

Mr. Ugwuanyi who earlier paid a surprise visit to the Muslims at their Central Mosque located in Owerri road, Enugu to felicitate with them, in his message, noted that Eid-el-Fitr offers an opportunity for both Muslim and Christian faithful to continue to live in harmony for the progress of the country.

He added that the country’s strength lies in its diversity and ability to overcome challenges despite socio-political differences.

Responding, the excited Muslims through their leader in the state, Yusuf Sambo, (the Sarkin Hausawa) praised Governor Ugwuanyi for the surprise visit “even when you had earlier sent gift items to us through your Special Adviser on Security Matters, Gen. Fred Eze (retd)”.

Mr. Sambo expressed delight at the governor’s visit and uncommon style of

leadership stating that it was a demonstration of his love for every resident of the state irrespective of religion or tribe.

He added that Mr. Ugwuanyi had paid similar visit to them last year, and extended gratitude to the people of the state for the harmonious relationship that has been existing between Muslims and Christians. The Muslims promised to ensure that the relationship is sustained for the benefit of the state and the country at large.