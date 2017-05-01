Security votes unconstitutional, should be accounted for – Peter Obi

Related News

A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said that the money given to governors as security votes was unconstitutional.

Mr. Obi, who said that all former governors in Nigeria should be made to account for the votes, noted that the fund was a waste of resources.

The former governor spoke as a guest at The Platform, a programme organised by Covenant Christian Centre, Lagos, on Monday.

“There is nothing in our constitution called security votes. Anybody who tells you that is lying. It is a terminology that was formulated over the years from one thing or the other. What we have is contingency fund.

“I can say today that it is being abused; it has become our biggest source of waste.”

The former governor said there was need to review the fund, adding that on completion of their terms, state governors should be made to account for the fund.

“In fact, what I say to people is that when you finish being a governor, in Anambra state for example, where I finished, I should be invited to account for security votes.

“So that people will know that when you finish, you account for it.”

Commenting further, Mr. Obi noted that the fund is about 30 percent of a governor’s expenditure, adding that it was wasteful and unsustainable.

“Security vote is not supposed to be more than two, three maximum four percent of expenditure.

“Today it is twenty, thirty percent of expenditure,” he lamented.