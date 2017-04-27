Enugu govt approves promotion for LG Commission workers

Related News

The Enugu State government has approved that the promotion of workers of the Local Government Service Commission due since 2014 be released.

The state’s commissioner for information, Godwin Udeuhele, disclosed this to journalists after the State Executive Council meeting held at Government House, Enugu.

Mr. Udeuhele stated that the Council also directed the commission to release the list for the interview already conducted with effect from May 1, and organise promotion interview for 2015.

He said, “the total numbers of those promotions due to be released for 2014 is 1,442 while that of 2015 is 1,590. Those numbers are distributed with different cadres in all the local governments areas of the state”.

Equally approved was an administrative panel of inquiry set up by the commissioner for chieftaincy matters to ascertain the culpability of a traditional ruler in the crisis arising from a boundary dispute between Ugwuaji and Obeagu Ugwuaji autonomous communities, all in Enugu South Local Government Area, and his alleged frustrating of Enugu State Government Boundary Committee’s peace efforts.

The commissioner said the Council also approved the launch of the Neighbourhood Watch Trust Fund, as well as the presentation of security equipment and vehicles procured with the N100 million donated by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to all registered Neighbourhood Associations in the state on May 25 at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

He further explained that approval was given for the purchase of a bus for the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSU). Noting that the request for this dates back to February 20, 2015, he added that the gesture was consistent with efforts to maintain a harmonious industrial relation with organised labour in Enugu State and help them overcome the challenges they experience running the union’s activities.

The Council also considered and approved a draft bill for a law to amend the Local Government Law Cap. 109 Vol. V. Law of Enugu State 2004, and directed that it be forwarded to the Enugu State House of Assembly for legislative actions.