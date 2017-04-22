Police Inspector shot dead in Anambra as colleagues fled

Related News

Two armed men operating on motorcycle on Saturday shot dead a police inspector in Ogidi, near Onitsha in Anambra State, police authorities have confirmed.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ogidi Police Station, Hassan Musa, who confirmed the incident, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the hoodlums collected the AK47 rifle the deceased was carrying.

He said the incident occurred at about 2.45 p.m. at a police road block near Ugwunwasike Roundabout in Ogidi, where a police team was conducting “stop and search”.

A witness had told NAN that the armed men caught the policeman unawares as they rode straight and shot him at a close range while he was flagging down a vehicle for a search.

“Other policemen who were with him took cover on hearing the gun shots while the armed men escaped,” the source said.

NAN gathered that the incident, which happened within minutes, caused people in the vicinity, including motorists and commuters, to abandon their vehicle and scamper for safety.

The DPO said the remains of the late inspector had been deposited at Iyi-Enu Hospital’s mortuary.

He said the police had already commenced investigation into the incident. (NAN)