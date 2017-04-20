Governor orders arrest of contractor for poor construction of N200 million road

Related News

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has ordered the arrest of a contractor for failing to execute a road project according to specifications after collecting N200 million mobilisation fee.

Mr. Umahi gave the order on Thursday at Okposi-Umuoghara while inspecting the Okposi-Umuoghara- Ebiaji road project in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

The governor also directed that an engineer with the state Ministry of Works, Solomon Eze, be suspended for two months for failing to carry out proper supervision of the project.

An angry Mr. Umahi told his ADC, Jonathan Bawada, to ensure that the two officials of the company who were on the ground be handed over to the police for prosecution.

He described the contracting firm,Tonando Nigeria Ltd., as deceitful and fraudulent, warning that he would not allow any contractor to play on the intelligence of the state government.

The state Commissioner for Works and Transport, Fidelis Nweze, said the company did less than two kilometres of earthwork with poor drainage.

He said the contractor was supposed to have achieved a minimum 40 per cent of the job, whereas “what we saw on ground was less than 10 per cent of the job.”

“We are not happy about it. And on that note, we have suspended the engineer supervising the job from the ministry for two months for not briefing the ministry and government accordingly.

“We will be approaching the court for justice,” Mr. Nweze said.