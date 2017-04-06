“Release all Biafra activists”, Peter Obi tells Nigerian govt

Related News

A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, on Thursday advised the Federal Government against the use of force in quelling the Biafra agitation in the South East.

The former governor also called for the release of all Biafra activists currently in various jails, many of them being tried for different crimes. One of such activists is Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, who is being tried for treason and has been in detention for over a year.

Mr. Obi gave the advice in Owerri after a closed-door meeting with Imo Governor Rochas Okorocha.

According to him, the use of force or the continued incarceration of Biafra activists is not a solution to the growing agitations.

“The federal government should, rather than apply force, engage the players in dialogue as a means of finding a lasting solution to the problem, especially the issue of Biafra.

“I have warned against the use of force against Biafra agitators, the Federal Government should be open to continued dialogue, which is what we are supporting.

“That is why I am here today to thank Gov. Rochas Okorocha for his efforts in managing the Biafra challenge in recent time.

“Our people won’t support the use of force against those agitating for Biafra; it is a very delicate matter that must be treated with caution.

“As a matter of fact, the federal government should release all Biafra activists that are currently in detention to begin the process of meaningful dialogue,” Obi said.

Although details of the meeting were not made known to journalists, Mr. Obi said that the visit was a private one.

“I am a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and I am not dumping the party for any other party, I am not joining the APC, I am here on a private visit and that is all, nothing more,” Mr. Obi said.

