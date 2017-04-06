Enugu to launch endowment fund on security

Related News

The Enugu State government is set to launch an endowment fund aimed at helping registered neighbourhood associations in the state to procure equipment that would further enhance security of lives and property.

Speaking to journalists on the outcome of the state’s Executive Council meeting held at the Government House, Enugu, the commissioner for information, Godwin Udeuhele, disclosed that the council has approved that the security equipment already procured be “distributed to all the recognized Neighbourhood Associations in the state at a date to be announced later”.

This is sequel to the council’s earlier approval of N100 million for the purchase and distribution of items like utility vans and motorcycles to Neighbourhood Watch Associations across the state.

Another significant outcome of the council’s meeting is its approval that the old Enugu State Government Lodge be converted to South East Governors’ Forum secretariat. The Chairman of the Forum, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, had told journalists after the group’s meeting held last Sunday at the Government House, Enugu, that a functional secretariat provided by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi now exists in the state.

Mr. Udeuhele pointed out that the council has also approved the purchase of response vehicles, utility vans and ambulance for the State Emergency Management Agency to reposition the outfit and enable it to sufficiently respond to exigencies.

The commissioner further announced the planned upgrade of structures at a complex once occupied by the Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS), which is the proposed site of the Post Primary School Management Board’s new secretariat.

To achieve the envisaged facelift and make it a lot more habitable, the council approved the release of N43,917,795 and N12,6000.000, respectively, for the repair of dilapidated buildings and structures, including the resurfacing and asphalting of the area’s 200-meter road with double drainage system.

He also explained that sequel to the state’s ministry of agriculture’s free distribution of 20,000 bags of agricultural lime to small farmers, “the council approved the participation of Enugu State in the fertilizer intervention programme in line with the stipulated conditions and directed the commissioner for agriculture to take the necessary steps in that regard”.

The council, according to Mr. Udeuhele, also directed the commissioner for agriculture to communicate with the Country Director of the World Bank Office, in Abuja, towards Enugu State’s utilisation of the outstanding sum of $10,532.79 being the undisbursed facility with Commercial Agriculture Development Project (CADP). He said the sum is due to expire on June 30, this year, and could be used for the execution of some priority projects in the state whose final approval would be granted by the council.