Ebonyi Governor suspends Attorney General, Perm Sec.

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has been suspended indefinitely the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Augustine Nwankwegu, and the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Jonathan Okoronkwo, for negligence of duty.

The two men were suspended for alleged indiscipline and dereliction of duties even as Governor Umahi immediately appointed Uwabunkoye Onwosi to act in place of Mr. Nwankwegu.

The governor announced the suspension of Messrs. Nwankwegu and Okoronkwo at the government house, Abakaliki, while swearing in the newly appointed caretaker committee chairmen and some coordinators of development centres in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the suspended officials were outside the executive council chambers of the government house, Abakaliki, during the swearing in exercise.

The governor had stepped into the executive council chambers only to discover that the Attorney-General and the Solicitor General were not in the chamber, leading to their immediate and indefinite suspension.

However, a source told our reporter that the officials were late because the time of the event was brought forward and they were not informed of the change by the protocol department of the government house.

“The Director of Protocol is at fault as he failed to inform the officials of the change of time. They also did not speak up when the governor was making the pronouncement for fear of incurring his wrath”, said the source who pleaded anonymity.

That claim could not be independently verified.