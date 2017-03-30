Nigerian Army to build bailey bridge in Enugu

Related News

The Enugu State Executive Council has approved that the contract for the reconstruction of a bailey bridge over Ivo River in Okpanku, Ani Nri Local Government Area, be awarded to the Nigerian Army’s works unit for N54 million.

Speaking to journalists on decisions taken by the council, the commissioner for information, Godwin Udeuhele, said the army got the contract award based on the engineering expertise it had garnered over the years.

The commissioner also announced a planned collaboration between the state’s ministry of education and the Reading Association of Nigeria (RAN) towards the implementation of Literacy Enhancement and Achievement Project (LEAMP) in three local government areas of Udenu, Oji River and Enugu South. He disclosed that the education ministry has as a result been directed to express the state’s interest to the World Bank towards attracting the project.

“The LEAMP project is a reliable one that has the potential to enhance the proficiency of secondary school teachers as well as the performance of students in core subjects like English language, mathematics, sciences, among others,” he said.

Mr. Udeuhele revealed that the council further approved a review of rural electrification projects in Igbo-Etiti and Igboeze North by ten per cent of the project sum valued at N80,506,545 and N75,589,686 respectively. This review was informed by the need to ensure speedy and efficient completion of the projects, he explained.

Equally approved was the recruitment of 10 social welfare workers for the state’s ministry of gender affairs and social development to boost the establishment’s child welfare department.

The commissioner noted that the council meeting also witnessed the presentation of the Best State Government Website of the Year award to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi by the Institute of Information Management of Africa’s Records and Information Management Awareness, RIMA, foundation, adding that the sum of N10 million was subsequently approved for the purchase of ICT equipment for the ministry of science and technology’s Computer Training Centre to help it meet its mandate on computer literacy.