Police parade ex-soldier, 23 others for murder, armed robbery, others

The Ebonyi State Police Command on Wednesday paraded a former soldier and 23 other suspects for alleged kidnap, robbery and cultism in the state.

Ten of the suspects, including a 29-year-old ex-soldier from Lokpanta Abia state, Mathew Ogbudike, were alleged to have kidnapped, killed and buried a 59-year-old woman in Ishiagu, Ivo local government area of the state, Catherine Okorie, in a shallow grave.

The nine others are Chibuike Okereke, Ezenwa Nnazor, Kelechukwu Azubuike, Obichi Uzoigwe, John Nwankwo, Egu Chimezie, Chigozie Enyinaya and Umeore Udochukwu.

The suspects hail from Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra states.

Parading the suspects before journalists at the police headquarters, Abakaliki, the state Commissioner of Police, Titus Lamorde, said the suspects were trailed and arrested in different locations in the country.

According to him, Chigozie Enyinnaya and Umeore Udochukwu who supplied arms to the kidnap gang, have already confessed to the crime.

“The suspects also confessed to the kidnapping of one Uchenna Emeblu at Ishiagu along Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway on 30/01/2017 and collected the sum of N400,000 as ransom, robbed one Emeka John on 25/12/2016 and shot him in the eye”, he said.

Mr. Lamorde disclosed that on February 27, Ignatus Edeh of Ofenakpa Inyimagu in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state was arrested for defrauding one Nweke Joseph of N1.2 million and was about to defraud a catholic priest of one million naira when he was arrested.