Three-storey building collapses in Anambra

Related News

An uncompleted twin three-storey hotel at Nkwo-Eziudo market, along the Ogidi-Abatete road, Ogidi near Onitsha has collapsed with no case of death or injuries reported.

Residents of the area told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday that the incident occurred on Saturday at about 2.30 p.m. when workers had left the construction site.

More than 20 workers are always on site during the work hours, the residents said.

The Ogidi Divisional Police Officer of the area, Hassan Musa, said that he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

He said that the police would visit the scene and conduct investigations to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

(NAN)