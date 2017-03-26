Three-storey building collapses in Anambra

Synagogue Building collapse
Synagogue Building collapse

An uncompleted twin three-storey hotel at Nkwo-Eziudo market, along the Ogidi-Abatete road, Ogidi near Onitsha has collapsed with no case of death or injuries reported.

Residents of the area told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday that the incident occurred on Saturday at about 2.30 p.m. when workers had left the construction site.

More than 20 workers are always on site during the work hours, the residents said.

The Ogidi Divisional Police Officer of the area, Hassan Musa, said that he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

He said that the police would visit the scene and conduct investigations to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Rommel

    The contractors should be sought for and whatever license they have suspended for 5 years after it must have been certified that re education has taken place