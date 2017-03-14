Police nab four kidnap suspects in Enugu

Related News

The Police in Enugu said they have arrested two notorious kidnappers that had been terrorising motorists on three different roads in Enugu State.

A statement signed by the police spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu, in Enugu on Tuesday said that the suspects were arrested on February 24, after they were trailed to Asaba, Delta State

The statement said that the suspects were arrested over their alleged involvement in kidnapping of some people in the state.

It said that the suspects alongside their fleeing members, were said to have operated along Obioma-Udi axis of the 9th Mile-Oji-River old road, Ugwuogo-Nike/Opi Nsukka Road and Awkunanaw axis of the Enugu/Port Harcourt Express road.

“The suspects were involved in the alleged kidnap/murder of one Ifeanyi Alakwe on February 2, along Awgu area of Enugu Port Harcourt Express Road.

“They were also involved in a kidnapping of one Chimezie Eze, a musician kidnapped at a wake in Nsude, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State and the recent kidnapping of two staff of Enugu State Water Corporation at Ajali-Owa Water Scheme on Jan. 10,” the spokesperson said.

(NAN)