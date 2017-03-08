Anambra Assembly passes 2017 budget

Related News

The Anambra State House of Assembly has passed the 2017 Appropriation Bill of N115.5 billion.

The House, which passed the bill in Awka on Tuesday, added that the budget would ensure quality service delivery and more democratic dividends for the people of the state.

Governor Willie Obiano sent the bill to the House on December 6. The bill now needs his signature to become the law.

An analysis of the budget showed that N58.9 billion was appropriated for capital expenditure while N56.5 billion was earmarked for recurrent expenditure.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Obinna Emenaka, while presenting the report, commended the members for their cooperation during the budget defence.

Meanwhile, Mr. Obiano has been urged to direct the Commissioner of Police to beef up security in Nteje, Oyi Local Government Area to forestall breakdown of law and order.

Governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano

The member representing Oyi constituency, Vivian Okadigbo, made the call during plenary on Tuesday.

Ms. Okadigbo said a possible mayhem is imminent if nothing was done to control a deadly terror squad in Nteje community.

She said that one Izuchukwu Mozie was killed as a result of the activities of the alleged gunmen who engaged the Anti Robbery Squad in a gun duel.

Ms. Okadigbo alleged that women in the community were being raped with impunity by the gunmen, adding that Nteje community had been restless for some time now.