Duped depositors of fraudulent banking scheme protest in court

There was a mild drama at the Federal High Court, Enugu, on March 6 when some depositors with the “Lets Partner With You” protested what they considered a long adjournment of the case involving the operator and managing director of the company, Patrick Nwokike, his wife, Rosemary Nwokike, and their company.

Justice Dugbo Oghoghorie had adjourned the case to May 17 for trial, a development which angered some victims who were demanding a speedy trial of the case.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC had on November 15, 2016, arraigned the trio on a four-count charge bordering on Advanced Fee Fraud and carrying out banking business without valid license, an offence which runs contrary to the provisions of Section 2(1) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act.

The case was then adjourned to March 6, 2017.

When the case was called up, the prosecution led by M. U. Onome told the court they were ready for trial with a witness in court.

The counsel to the first accused, G.C. Igbokwe, however, informed the court that he was just briefed and needed time to acquaint himself with the case.

But Mr. Onome wondered why the defence could not put its house in order in the four months since the accused persons were arraigned.

“My Lord, the defence had long been served since November last year with proof of evidence; even the additional statement of the witness who is in court today was served to the defence since February 24, 2017.”

It would be recalled that the EFCC had on October 6, 2016 arrested the Managing Director of “Lets Partner With You Ltd,” Mr. Nwokike, and his wife, Rosemary, at his residence in Enugu, following several petitions by innocent Nigerians who fell prey to his baits of financial gains on invested funds.