Related News

A federal court in Lagos has ruled that a prosecution witness in the corruption trial of former Abia State governor, Orji Kalu, be allowed to give evidence in the trial.

The witness, Onovai Oghenevoh, had been subpoenaed by the court, but the defence counsel objected to his evidence because his statement was not front-loaded in the proof of evidence.

Mr. Kalu is facing a 34-count charge of money laundering amounting to N3.2 billion.

Details later….