FIRS seals Nigerian senator’s hotel for tax default

Related News

Grace Court Hotel & Suites belonging to a senator and former governor of Ebonyi State, Sam Egwu, has been sealed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, over sundry tax liabilities.

Mr. Egwu’s hotel, located at 14, NNA Street, Abakaliki, was owing about N5 million in sundry tax liabilities, such as Company Income Tax (CIT), Excess Dividend Tax (EDT) and Value Added Tax (VAT).

The FIRS enforcement team met a stiff resistance as a man said to be a son of the sitting senator resisted them. But through the intervention of the Commissioner of Police for Ebonyi State Command, Titus Lamorde, who dispatched a special team of operatives, the FIRS team eventually executed the warrant of destraint earlier served the hotel management by the revenue-collecting agency.

Also, the FIRS team shut the Sacramental Resources Ltd situated at Water Works road, Abakaliki, for an outstanding 2016 tax debt of N454,000.

Sam Egwu

Sam Egwu