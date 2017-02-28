FIRS shuts Imo Transport Company Over N42.1 million tax debt

FIRS-revenue-house

The Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Tuesday, shut the Imo Transport Company Limited, ITC, in Owerri, over a N42 million tax debt incurred between 2008 and 2016.

The sealing of the company was done by an FIRS enforcement team, led by Ruth Mandeun. The team leader told the ITC that the FIRS had come to execute a warrant of distraint served on the company following futile attempts to make it fulfill its tax obligation to the federal government.

Although, the management of the transport company showed resistance, but later cooperated when it realised the government revenue-collecting agency had complied with due processes in carrying out the exercise.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.