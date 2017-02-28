Three confirmed dead in Anambra road accident

FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident
FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident

The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Anambra Command, said three persons died on Monday night in an accident involving a commercial bus and a Hilux truck in Awgbu, Orumba Local Government Area.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Sunday Ajayi, told journalists that the incident was caused by speeding and wrong overtaking.

Mr. Ajayi said the number of accidents and deaths on the road since the beginning of the year was disturbing.

According to him, it is an indication that the drivers are not cautious of the enormity of the responsibilities on them.

He said the accidents would have been drastically reduced during the period if people had embraced the Speed Limiting Device which the Federal Government introduced through the FRSC, and was already being enforced.

“The unfortunate accident at Awgbu occurred between 7.30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and from the information we gathered, it was caused by speeding and wrong overtaking.

“By our account, it was a multiple fatal accident involving a Toyota Hiace and Hilux truck; three people died on the spot, and those injured have been taken to hospital for treatment,” the sector commander said.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.