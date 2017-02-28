Three confirmed dead in Anambra road accident

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Anambra Command, said three persons died on Monday night in an accident involving a commercial bus and a Hilux truck in Awgbu, Orumba Local Government Area.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Sunday Ajayi, told journalists that the incident was caused by speeding and wrong overtaking.

Mr. Ajayi said the number of accidents and deaths on the road since the beginning of the year was disturbing.

According to him, it is an indication that the drivers are not cautious of the enormity of the responsibilities on them.

He said the accidents would have been drastically reduced during the period if people had embraced the Speed Limiting Device which the Federal Government introduced through the FRSC, and was already being enforced.

“The unfortunate accident at Awgbu occurred between 7.30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and from the information we gathered, it was caused by speeding and wrong overtaking.

“By our account, it was a multiple fatal accident involving a Toyota Hiace and Hilux truck; three people died on the spot, and those injured have been taken to hospital for treatment,” the sector commander said.

(NAN)