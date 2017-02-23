Five killed in Owerri bank robbery

Related News

Four persons were feared killed on Wednesday during a robbery at a Zenith Bank branch in Owerri, Imo State.

The robbers, who had trailed a customer with a huge sum of money to the bank, located along Wetheral Road, opposite Dan Anyiam Stadium in the city, also suffered casualty as one of them was shot dead as security officers at the bank engaged them in a shot out.

According to a witness, the other casualties were three bank security guards and the customer who the robbers had trailed to the bank. About seven other persons were reportedly injured in the incident.

“The bandits on getting to the bank premises opened fire at the man as he was bringing out his money. As soon as that happened, security men at the bank responded by shooting down one of the robbers.

“On killing of the bandit, his gang members rained bullets on the security men, killing three of them on the spot’’, the witness narrated.

The source said that the robbers later fled with their heist in a Ghana-must-go bag.

The state Police Commissioner, Taiwo Lakanu, after the incident led officers to the scene in a convoy of three Toyota Hilux vans.

The police spokesperson, Andrew Enwere, confirmed the incident. He said a police officer gunned down one of the suspected armed robbers, while another police officer sustained injuries in the exchange of fire with the hoodlums.

Mr. Enwere, who condemned the act, advised the public to provide useful information to the police regarding the whereabout of the fleeing criminals who according to the police spokesperson fled with gun shot injuries.

The police headquarters and the Imo Government House are just about three minutes drive from the bank.