Robbers attack Nigerian journalist

Related News

Armed robbers Wednesday morning stormed the residence of the Ebonyi State correspondent of National Mirror Newspapers, Godwin Aliuna, and dispossessed him of his money and other valuables at gun point.

The hoodlums broke into Aliuna’s house at Igweokpu street, Abakaliki and attacked him before carting away his HP laptop, camera, two handsets and N52,000.

The incident, it was, gathered, happened at around 2 a.m.

Narrating his ordeal, Aliuna who sustained injuries during the attack, said the hoodlums tried to kill him but he was saved by God.

Narrating his ordeal, the journalist, said he was sleeping when three armed men broke his window and invaded his room.

“The three men, who were with gun, cutlass and saw came to where I was laying down and ordered me to put my hands at my back for them to tie me. I did as they asked me to do and, they beat me up; broke my head and inflicted injuries on my eyes. They dragged me into my toilet and locked me up. They ransacked my house and took my N52, 000.

“They also took my laptop, two handsets, camera and other belongings that they took from my wife’s and children’s rooms. My wife and children went to the village and are to return this weekend.

“One of the robbers later came back to the toilet where they locked me up and asked “so, this man you never die? We think say you done die. When they finished ransacking my rooms, they opened the door at backyard and left”.

“When they left, I shouted and my neighbours came and untied me, by that time it was already 4a.m. I went and reported the matter to the police and they said I should first go and treat myself which I have done”.