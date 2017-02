Related News

A fire outbreak occurred at Mobil Petrol Station at DMGS roundabout, Onitsha, Anambra State on Wednesday night.

The fire is said to have been caused by a petrol tanker loaded with fuel.

According to Chukwumerie Uduchukwu, a Facebook user, the fire badly damaged a two-storey building near the filling station and surrounding buildings.

In the video shared by the Facebook user, fire service officials were seen trying to put out the fire.

Details later…