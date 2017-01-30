Aide to former Abia governor assassinated

Unknown gunmen on Sunday night shot dead Ben Onyechere, the former Media Adviser to former governor of Abia State, Theodore Orji.

A source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Owerri that Mr. Onyechere was kidnapped at about 8 p.m. in Ikenegbu axis of Owerri where he had gone with his driver to do some shopping.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity said “the gunmen numbering five trailed Onyechere to a popular super market in Ikenegbu and forced his driver out of his car before they sped off with Onyechere.

“The following day the lifeless body of Oncheyere was found a few streets away from Maris Junction, Ikenegbu Owerri, after he was shot several times. It is sad’’.

The source added that the deceased’s driver, who put up initial resistance was shot twice on the legs before Mr. Onyechere was kidnapped.

The detail of the assassination are still sketchy.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Imo Command, Andrew Enwerem, said that he was informed of the incident, but could not confirm the identity of the victim. (NAN)

