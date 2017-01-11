Supreme Court judge withdraws from Abia governorship appeal

Related News

The hearing of appeals against the nomination of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as governorship candidate of the PDP in the 2015 election was on Wednesday stalled at the Supreme Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the withdrawal of Justice Amina Augie from the seven-member panel was responsible for the suit being stalled.

The apex court was billed to entertain the appeals filed by Uche Oga and Friday Nwosu, challenging the nomination of Mr. Ikpeazu as the party’s governorship candidate.

At the resumption of proceedings, Ms. Augie had informed the court that she wished to be isolated from sitting on the appeals.

She hinged it on the fact that she was among the panel that decided on the appeals at the Court of Appeal in Owerri.

A petition had been filed against Ms. Augie, who they accused had purportedly selected four justices of Abia extractions to sit on the appeals against the governor in Owerri.

The petitioners, who were also the appellants in these appeals, also accused her of influencing the proceeding in favour of the governor.

The inability of the counsel to the parties to diligently exchange processes was also part of the sundry challenge that stalled the proceedings.

Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, who presided at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, therefore, adjourned the matter. He said the new date would be communicated to parties.

“The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, shall approve of the date for this case shortly,’’ he said.

The other parties in the matter are the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Peoples Democratic Party.

(NAN)