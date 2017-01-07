Politicians leaving PDP are saboteurs, political jobbers – Osita Chidoka

Related News

Former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka, has described Anambra Politicians leaving the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) as saboteurs and political jobbers.

The departure of the decampees, he said, will provide the true members of the PDP with the opportunity to restore the moral compass of the party and return it to the glorious vision of its founding fathers.

Speaking at his country home in Obosi, Thursday, at a meeting of Obosi ward executives and selected stakeholders of PDP in his Idemili North Local Government in Anambra state, the former minister said he and other leaders of the PDP (who are the true representatives of Ndi Anambra) would remain in the PDP, saying “the umbrella represents equity and hope for the Nigeria of our dream.”

A statement by his media aide, Ikechukwu Okafor quoted Mr. Chidoka as saying Anambra is a core PDP state that would remain so for a long time.

According to the statement, he recalled how former Vice President Alex Ekwueme brought the message of PDP to Anambra state and how it was welcomed and widely accepted, with the party winning all gubernatorial seats in the South East at the time.

He said PDP is rooted and strong in Anambra state and that come 2018,the party would take back the Government House in the state.

The former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission, also described the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA), as a franchise of the PDP.

“It is the PDP that has been making it possible for APGA to win gubernatorial elections in Anambra state over the years, and now the franchise arrangement has been terminated because the former governor of Anambra state, Mr Peter Obi, who is the franchisee, has returned to the PDP,” he said.

“The franchise arrangement is canceled and we are taking back our state.”

Mr. Chidoka reassured PDP stakeholders in the state that the true devotees of the fold were still in the party and had no plans of leaving.

He said those leaving to join the APC were “political jobbers, people with no character, people with no principles, and most importantly they are people who have never won any free and fair election in Anambra state.

“Though the PDP is happy to release these political jobbers to the APC, I like to caution the original APC members to be wary of these characters who are distinguished by their political gimmicks.

“We are happy to hand such persons over to APC, because anybody that is a PDP member would know that PDP represents what the Igbo man wants.

“PDP represents free market, PDP represents equal opportunities for everybody, PDP represents equitable distribution of our amenities across all ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“The Nigeria project has room to accommodate everyone, and all ethnic groups in the country must be equal stakeholders in the Nigerian government.

“PDP is the only umbrella that can bring everyone together and give all Nigerians a sense of belonging.

“For those of us who feel the pulse of the good people of Anambra state, for those of us who know the real mood and feelings of Ndi Anambra, we know that PDP represents our hope, PDP represents our aspiration, PDP represents our desire to have a Nigeria where no man is oppressed.

“PDP is alive and strong in Anambra. Come 2018 and 2019 we will all come out and speak with one voice to return our dear state and country to its true glory.”

The Idemili North PDP chairman, Alex Iremeka, thanked Mr. Chidoka, a foundation member of the PDP in Anambra State, for reaffirming his commitment to the party.

Mr Iremeka said the PDP remainedthe true umbrella that would sustain equity in Nigeria irrespective of ethnicity, gender, and economic class.

He said a PDP government would return Nigeria to the path of growth recorded under the Obasanjo/Yar’Adua/Jonathan era instead of the recession brought the APC government.