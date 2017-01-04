Bomb scare in Ebonyi

Related News

There was panic in Okposi community in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following the discovery of an object suspected to be an improvised explosive device, IED, in the community.

The police promptly moved in and evacuated the object for analysis even as it assured the public of their safety.

The police spokesperson, Jude Madu, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Abakaliki.

According to him, one Okoro Chikaodi discovered the object when he went on a fishing expedition to a stream in the town.

“He said that while he was in the stream looking for crabs, he saw an object suspected to be bomb on the side of Onu ezeukwu uzor stream in Okposi, Ohaozara local government area.

“He quickly reported to the DPO Ohaozara who visited the scene and took photographs. He then invited our bomb squad who went and evacuated that object for analysis.”

“The object has been removed and taken to workshop here at the command headquarters Abakaliki for analysis. The result of the analysis is being awaited,” Mr. Madu said.

“The public should go about their lawful business because the case has been taken care of.”