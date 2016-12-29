Two killed in Enugu market fracas

Related News

The police command in Enugu on Thursday confirmed two persons dead, following a fracas at the Gariki Market in Awkunanaw, Enugu.

The Police Public Relations of Officer of the command, Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the incident, said the fracas broke out late on Wednesday.

He explained that one of the dead men had during a quarrel, stabbed the other to death, prompting a mob to descend on him.

Mr. Amaraizu said the person who was severely beaten by the mob later died in hospital.

“Two persons were confirmed dead yesterday in the course of a clash between the two over an alleged misunderstanding that arose among them in the evening at Gariki Awkunanaw Market.

“Security has been beefed up in the area to avoid escalation of the fracas and to check breakdown of law and order in the market.

“Investigations have commenced into the incident to unravel what really happened and those behind it,’’ the spokesman stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no one had been able to give an exact account of what actually led to the misunderstanding.

The two dead persons were believed to be either traders or transporters operating at the market park. (NAN)