Nigeria police officer who killed Malaysia returnee to face prosecution

The Commissioner of Police in Imo, Taiwo Lakanu, has assured that the policeman who killed a Nigerian returnee from Malaysia, Friday Nduka, would be brought to justice.

Mr. Lakanu gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Owerri on Wednesday.

He said that everything would be done to uncover the circumstances that led to the killing of Mr. Nduka by the police officer, identified as Mike Edem, a police inspector.

The commissioner said that arrests that would lead to successful investigation into the matter had been made, including the arrest of the manager of the filling station where Mr. Nduka was killed.

Mr. Lakanu said that a woman identified simply as Mrs. Ruth, the Manager of the NNPC Mega Station, where the incident took place had been arrested.

Witnesses said that Mr. Nduka, who returned to Nigeria recently from Malaysia to prepare for his wedding, billed for December 27 was shot at point blank range on December 22 by Mr. Edem, who took to his heels after the killing.

Mr. Nduka was said to have gone to buy fuel at the filling station when an argument ensued between him and some attendants at the station.

It was learnt that as the argument dragged on, Mr. Edem pulled his gun, killing Mr. Nduka on the spot.

Mr. Lakanu vowed that the matter would never be swept under the carpet, explaining that diligent investigation was ongoing to bring to those involved in the killing to book.

He, however, warned people against peddling rumours on the development.

“Our duty is to protect lives and property of the people and we must carry out that assignment diligently,” the commissioner stated.

(NAN)