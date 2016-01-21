APC panel disqualifies “fair-weather” Ekwunife from contesting Senate rerun on party’s platform

Uche Ekwunife
Uche Ekwunife

A five-member screening committee set up by the All Progressive Congress has disqualified a former member of the House of Representatives, Uche Ekwunife, from contesting election into the vacant seat of the Anambra Central Senatorial District.

The party selected Sharon Ikeazor, a former interim woman leader of the party, as its candidate in the election.

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Enugu, had in December declared the seat vacant and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct a fresh election within 90 days.

The court quashed the earlier ruling of the National Assembly Election Tribunal that Mrs. Ekwunife had won the seat in the March 28, 2015 senatorial election, which she contested as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The appeal was filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Victor Umeh.

Following her loss at the appeal court, Mrs. Ekwunife defected to the APC to contest the rerun since the party’s candidate in the March election, Chris Ngige, had been appointed the minister of labour.

In its report, the five member-committee chaired by Osita Okechukwu, said Mrs. Ekwunife and Mrs. Ikeazor, presented themselves for screening.

It said at the end of the exercise, it chose Mrs. Ikeazor to contest election having “fulfilled Section 4 of 2014 Guidelines for the Nomination of Candidates for Public Office and all relevant sections of the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

The panel recounted that Mrs. Ikeazor was a member of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party, woman leader of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change and woman leader, interim national executive committee of the All Progressives Congress, as well as a member of its board of trustees.

“Her trajectory shows loyalty, perseverance and consistency to the emergence of our progressive party,” the panel said.

“In conclusion, she is qualified and therefore we recommend her for nomination as the candidate of our great party for Anambra State Central Senatorial District.”

On Mrs. Ekwunife, the committee observed that she was barely two weeks old in the APC.

It noted further, “Most importantly, our deep concern is her record which showed that she dumps political parties at will, leaving the parties in its wake factionalized – from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), to Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), back to PDP or vice versa and now to APC.

“She is more or less a fair-weather hen therefore her antecedent contravenes Section 4(3) of the 2014 Guideline for Nomination of Candidate for Public Office. Caution is valour.

“The score sheet in respect of the aspirants is also attached herewith for further necessary action. The committee found that Aspirant Senator Uche Lilian Ekwunife, is ineligible to seek the APC nomination for the Senatorial election.”

The committee, whose members include Abdullahi Aliyu, Bunmi Oririowo, Mary Aipoh and Garba Umar (Secretary), said, in carrying out its assignment , it enquired into the profile of aspirants, integrity and fulfillment of all the relevant sections of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2010 Electoral Act and Guideline for Nomination of candidates of our great party, the APC.

It stated, “To aid the committee in its assignment, a score board analysis of the parameters set out above was made. Members scored all aspirants on the following basis viz: BioData/Education- 20 Points; Experience (Public/Private)-20 points; Integrity and Personal Character- 40 points and Party Loyalty and Support-20 Points. The guidelines set a pass mark of 51 Points for the aspirants.”

  • Bayo Ola

    Briliant choice by the APC. It is always good to reward loyalty and discourage fair weather “friends” who jump from one party to the other every second. Way to go.

  • kevenreal

    This is democracy maturing. If not what Buhari did in 1983, Nigeria wouldn’t have had 16 of army looting and 16 of OBJ and PDP.

    • ConScience

      hmmmm!!! So you blame GMB for people not refraining from their hands being caught in the cookie jar for a total of 32 years? How convenient a human and moral dilemma

      • kevenreal

        He scuttled democracy in 1983, that’s why we are still learning to walk.

        • tundemash

          How old were u in 1983 ?

          • kevenreal

            Does it help you in anyway?

          • tundemash

            Yes, because you are obviously ignorant of what was going on around u in 1983 if u were born then at all.

          • tundemash

            Yes because it is obvious you didn’t know what was going on around u in 1983 assuming you were born then anyway

          • kevenreal

            You’re really a funny character. I don’t understand how you could honestly believe yourself to be the oldest man/woman commenting on this article. PLEASE engage me with stronger argument, better logic and facts. I don’t care if you’er 10 or 100 yrs old.

          • tundemash

            If you struggle to comprehend what I wrote, I am not surprised you do not know what was going on around you in 1983. I guessed right !

          • kevenreal

            You absolutely don’t make any sense! Propaganda has degraded whatever little brain you have.

          • tundemash

            Propaganda ? In APC rightly disqualifying the “fair-weather” Ekwunife ? Why are u crying more than the bereaved ?

        • PolyGon2013

          And Nzeogwu scuttled our democracy first. Others just took a que from him.

          • kevenreal

            Yes. And he paid with his life, and left us to shape our country. But the Dullard is still here dividing the country along ethnic lines.

    • PolyGon2013

      And if not Nzeogwu did in 1966, Nigeria would have become a pacesetter in democracy around the world.

  • ilesanmi

    It would have amounted to a huge joke, if the APC panel had recommended this political harlot of Ekwinife..

    • Julius

      It would have been horrible and I would have be in here ranting !! lolz

      • ilesanmi

        Of course, my guy

        • Julius

          Indeed. Thank God, Buhari did not grant me the ranting excuse ! lolz

  • persona

    Madam, Labor Party form still dey, grab your copy now.
    APC has shown restraint and wisdom in this case. Even of the lady wins, she may decamp and that will be a bigger joke. The way she came is the way she will exit.

  • ConScience

    CHANGE is truly here no matter how slow it is perceived but it is purposeful and guided.

  • owhonda

    This is a very welcome development.
    APC must lead and others follow. Someone cannot just come in and collect our slot.

  • blow fissh

    “she dumps political parties at will, leaving the parties in its wake factionalized – from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), to Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), back to PDP or vice versa and now to APC.” says it all. Watin the whore dey look for self?

    • FirecloudOFGOD

      Is this political harlotry or crass opportunism?

      Either way, this type of practice of politics makes it extremely disgusting!

    • Otile

      Majority of APC people are like her jumping from party to party. In short APC is practicing political prostitution whole sale. Where did Rotimi, Kwankwaso, Tambuwal etc come from, were they not the henchmen of PDP and other parties?

  • Julius

    lolz. This is the same shameless married woman on video sucking another man’s wee wee !. These people are shameless. I knew Buhari will never let her in the party.PLease God help us !

  • wode

    I love this.

    • share Idea

      One of the best decisions taken by APC since its formation. More of this kind of Change

      • tundemash

        Slowly, reality is overtaking your fantasy or could it be you didn’t take those cheap drugs at the amnesty camp today ?

        • share Idea

          Why are you gloating. I make my comments fairly not minding parties involved. How can someone leave a party and rush to another party just to secure their nomination and you want me to praise such behaviour. I’m a firmer believer of multi-party and will always praise APC when they do the right and criticise them when not. Nigeria we hail thee

          • tundemash

            What is wrong in also taking note for once you didn’t take those cheap drugs at the amnesty camp ?
            You are not only a firm believer in multi-party whatever you call it, u are also a firm believer in spreading ethnic and religious divide, untruths and ignorance.

  • Maria

    She should jump to Labour Party…lol!

    • Otile

      She should join you in Najeriyan Union of Prostitues(NUP). All of you APC chieftains are horrible.

    • Julius

      She should form Biafra Patriotic Front Party. BPFP.lolz

      • FormerNigerian

        The woman belongs firmly in the zoo, not Biafra.

        • Julius

          Remember that kanu said 90% of Ibo women are prostitute. I dont agree with him but, he knows more that I do. So yes, in biafraud zoo if you say so. All of you losers are shameless . Thats for sure.

  • FreeNigeria

    Hahaha, she’ll decamp APC now to join Donald Trump or Putin.

    • TrueNja

      What does Nigeria politics got to do with the USA or Russia politics? Trump and Putin are nice guys love by the majority citizens of their countries.

      • PolyGon2013

        It was a joke. Just laugh it off.

    • Julius

      lolz, Trump, Palin and putin solidarity party !

  • We strongly condemned APC for this terrible decision. APC must admit this woman immediately. She belongs in the APC, a dumping ground for the political leeches and prostitutes.

    • Paul Graham

      Show some respect to women. Can you say for sure that any of your sisters or family member have not engaged in sex for benefits. That would definitely qualify them as Prostitutes. What a crude person you are. Tactless and ill mannered.

      • We’re referring to political prostitution in this case. There are no gender differences in those that lack moral and ideological political fortitudes in their public service. APC is the dumping ground for the political prostitutes and garbage.

        • Paul Graham

          The words “Polical prostitutes”is never used in American political space and should not be exported by residents to denigrate our own political culture no matter how bad. Politics evolve so are the practitioners. With time i believe Nigeria politicians will enbrace ideologies rather than Parties. However, it is unfair to cast aspersions and be judgemental no matter our perceptions. Uche Ekwunife is a grown woman and we should respect her choices and decisions no matter how flawed. In America politicians change Parties for reasons best known to them and are never crucified! I can furnish you with names if you want. Someone pretty close to me in the past graduated from Georgia State University but sees issues differently.

          • Tamuno-Opubo Cookey-Gam

            There’re much less occurrences of party changes

  • Debekeme

    APC described her as a Fair weather hen! .. Too funny

    • PolyGon2013

      You want them to call her ‘Fair weather cock?’ Common my friend, she is a woman and not a man! On a serious note, I applaud APC decision.

  • trutometer

    This woman should go and rest, and probably have more time for her family. Abi na by force???

  • Company man

    Go and work for APC for at least three and half years in Anambra state. If your loyalty and commitment to the party is acceptable then we can recommend you for elective position.

  • Paul Graham

    The reason giving for ex Senator Uche Ekwunife’s disqualification portrays the screening panel as tactless and reckless if true! APC Anambra should be reminded that without the likes of Abubakar Atiku, Aminu Tambuwai, Rotimi Ameachi, former Governor of kano and Sokoto States APC would have been unable to win the Presidency. All the above mentioned were former PDP members who crossed over to APC with their supporters. They at one time or the other were members of different political Parties. In politics there are no permanent friends but permanent interests. The best candidate for APC still remains Ngige. If not legally bared from contesting Mrs Ekwunife has even a better chance of winning than Ngige. The facts shows for itself and to paint a woman of her status in bad light is kissing her supporters goodbye. Anambra is an APGA controlled State and APC would have benefited immensely by embracing Uche and her supporters. By this tacless action the Senatorial election is a slam dunk for chief Umeh.
    Conducting a primary election if bared by the Appeal Court is tantamount to lack of respect for the rule of law and a waist of time and money!

    • Raymondian

      She was barely 2 weeks in APC…..others u just mentioned were there for long before any election.

      • Paul Graham

        I am not entirely against her disqualification but the reason advanced and the tactless manner. If i were the head of the panel i will simply invite her, inform her of the decision reached and advice her to withdraw. That way you will not humiliate her and would be able to keep her supporters. It is senseless to cut off your nose to spite your face. When Atiku. Tambuwai and the rest with similar history crossed over to APC they were not called derogatory names like prostitutes and fare weather friends. What is good for men should be allowed for women. With such tactless approach how would APC out fox a foe like chief Umeh. They simply threw away the baby with the birth water. Bad strategy!

        • tundemash

          She already humiliated herself by jumping the sinking PDP ship for APC just to win elections. Atiku and Tambuwal did not leave the opposition to the ruling party so not same thing !

          • Paul Graham

            They both jumped ships and contested Chikena!

          • tundemash

            Just as Lawrence Anini, Jonadaft, Dasuki, Bode George, Oloshi Metuh are all robbers.
            The committee have rightly exercised their power , go home and sulk.

          • Paul Graham

            You must be tundedaft. You could end up in jail with statements like yours charged with criminal libel!

          • tundemash

            So when u all claimed Buhari or some Northerners were sponsoring terrorism, did u have any court pronouncement to arrive at that?

            Oloshi Metuh claimed NSA paid him N400m of your destiny for a job he did for Jonadaft and u are here still ranting .

            Can u remind me the exact job Oloshi Metuh did for Jonadaft ?

            M0ron, i am waiting for that your libel suit.

          • Paul Graham

            The charge against Metuh is a mere allegation until proven otherwise in Court so it is libelous if you call him an armed robber without a Court pronouncement to back it up. Ignorance is no excuse in law!

          • tundemash

            Mor0n, where did u see armed in my statement?
            So when u all claimed Buhari or some Northerners were sponsoring terrorism, did u have any court pronouncement to arrive at that?
            Oloshi Metuh claimed NSA paid him N400m of your destiny for a job he did for Jonadaft and u are here still ranting .
            Can u remind me the exact job Oloshi Metuh did for Jonadaft ?

          • Paul Graham

            Tundedaft. It’s unfortunate you are intelligently retarded hence you.talk nonsense. I only pointed out your stupidity. I have so much respect for PMB and have supported and defended his person and actions prior to the election and after he became President. I do not make allegations without proof and would not condescend to banter words with dumb ass zombies. If you are accused of a crime and you admit to the crime, you still have to be charged and pronounced guilty as charged by a court of competent jurisdiction. You are innocent until proven guilty in Court. Sueing your likes is not worth my effort. If you knowingly label a man an armed robber without proof and the person files a complaint. There is a possibility the Police may arrest and bring criminal libelous charge against you. I know common sense is not common so you may not understand my drift but you can get a primary six student to explain to you better!

          • tundemash

            Dunce, stop repeating same fallacy. Copy and paste here where I called Oloshi Metuh armed robber. How difficult is that ?

          • Malik Isah

            TUNDERMASH, PLEASE DON’T LOSE YOUR COOL, I THINK YOU AND PAUL ARE ON THE SAME SIDE. JUST TAKE A DEEP BREATH BEFORE YOU RESPOND TO ANNOYING POSTINGS.

        • PolyGon2013

          Ekwunife needs to be humiliated. She has no principle.

        • FormerNigerian

          She needed to be humiliated. The exercise is academic anyway as APGA will win the seat.

          • Paul Graham

            APGA will win no doubt but APC did not need to humiliate Ekwunife. it’s not in their interest now or in the near future!

      • Omo Akin

        Paul got it right. The panel betrayed their personal hatred for the woman by calling her names. How many weeks was Gemade in APC before picking the Senatorial ticket? The Supreme Court decision affirming the election of the governor of Benue State confirmed that the Court of Appeal that nullified this woman’s election was wrong because only those who contested the primary can complain about the primary that produced the candidate. It was the same decision in Taraba’s case. Why not allow her to contest the primary and loose because she was new in the APC? This may still come back to bite APC in the state.
        Paul, these folks who are full of hatred will never be reasonable. It will not serve any purpose to continue to reply to them.

    • PolyGon2013

      So, you want APC to dump another woman who had worked tirelessly for the progress of APC for a political prostitute who has no inkling of inner workings of the party she intended to join! As for the comparison with Ameachi and others, you are dead wrong.

      • Paul Graham

        No sir. All am saying is that the issue of her disqualification should have been handled properly in the interest of whoever is chosen and the Party in general. Humilating her will not endear thousands of her supporters to APC. I believe if she has been prevailed upon to step down she will not only help the APC with her supporters but will put the APC in a poll position of winning if they are allowed by law to field a candidate! Ngige can even take a leave of absent to contest. Now that Uche have been humiliated, do you really believe her die hard supporters will vote for APC? The coast is clear for Chief Umeh as s result of bad strategy. Like her or hate her she has her supporters!

        • PolyGon2013

          Paul,

          You articulate your view very well. I am embarrassed to concur with your explanation. I totally agree with your assessment. And I will say, Sai to you.

          Sincerely,
          PolyGon

          • Paul Graham

            Thanks.
            Stay blessed!

          • Malik Isah

            MY RESPECT TO PAUL GRAHAM AND POLYGON. THIS IS HOW PUBLIC DISCOURSE SHOULD HAPPEN. CONCURING TO A SUPERIOR ARGUEMENT IS VERY BRAVE OF POLYGON, ONLY BRAVE AND RATIONAL PEOPLE DO SO, YOU SHOULD NOT BE EMBARRASSED AT ALL. WELL DONE GRAHAM. MY RESPECT TO THE BOTH OF YOU.

          • PolyGon2013

            Thanks Malik. Have a nice day.

          • Paul Graham

            MY REGARDS!

          • PolyGon2013

            Stay blessed too. Have a nice day.

          • Ibukun Fadairo

            I love constructive arguments between Paul and PolyGon. This is the type I encourage on this platform.

  • item7

    What the reason the panel give is cogent because you can not continue to encourage political prostitution without ideology at the expense of people who have toiled day and night for a course and an outsider just maunovers her way to clinch the ticket. Every thing is not about wining but about teaching and installing democracy standard and ethos in the polity. The woman should go home and take care of her family or decamp to another party.

  • Comfortkay

    This will serve as a lesson for those PDP who thinks that they can come to APC and make a name. She is not a born again politician and that is why they rejected her.

  • TrueNja

    This should serve as a lesson to other political prostitutes.

  • PolyGon2013

    A job well done. Ekwunife should go back to PDP or rebuild any of her previous parties.

  • Contact Point

    Her next action……………rejoining PPA and then PPA will tell their supporters to vote APC candidate. She is worst than a political prostitute. OUK will be LHAO now

  • Man_Enough

    What did this woman expect?

  • AmaraMr ikwuegbu

    this is good example ,it is called internal politics

  • Wasiu Olayinka Akande

    The APC has finally learnt it’s lesson. I do not blame the party because of desire to win at all cost, it welcomed d carpet crossers from PDP. They even visited Obasanjo who did not win his ward in previous election, out of desperation. So gold diggers in politics, beware, your days are numbered.

  • divine divine

    the APC committee took a very strong and unchangeable decision. morally and faithfulness. the one, that have worked tirelessly for the party, should come first.I hereby concur with the decision….