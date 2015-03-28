Gun-wielding thugs snatch ballot boxes in Ebonyi

Related News

Gun-wielding thugs stormed some polling booths at Nwakpu market square in Onunwakpu Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and carted away electoral materials.

The Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate, Kelechi Igwe, is from the ward.

A reporter who monitor​ed​​​ the election​,​ witnessed the incident.

The hoodlums​,​ wielding AK 47 riffles​,​ emerged from the bush and shot into the air to scare voters and officials away before snatching the materials.

No police patrol vans were seen in the area fuelling anxiety that the hoodlums may perpetrate same action at other polling units along the road.