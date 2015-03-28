Gun-wielding thugs snatch ballot boxes in Ebonyi

Ballot boxes
Ballot boxes

Gun-wielding thugs stormed some polling booths at Nwakpu market square in Onunwakpu Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and carted away electoral materials.

The Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate, Kelechi Igwe, is from the ward.

A reporter who monitor​ed​​​ the election​,​ witnessed the incident.

The hoodlums​,​ wielding AK 47 riffles​,​ emerged from the bush and shot into the air to scare voters and officials away before snatching the materials.

No police patrol vans were seen in the area fuelling anxiety that the hoodlums may perpetrate same action at other polling units along the road.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Jones

    Information reaching us is that PDP Governors of South East states planned to have the process disrupted and postponed so that they can watch the ‘expected marginal lead’ of APC from other zones before stuffing the boxes and writing figures on INEC’s result sheets. Card reader jamming devices may have been deployed in the South East and it worked together with hacking INEC’s website. It is a wonder why INEC’s result sheets that got to the SE states yesterday could not be produced today. Accreditation was deliberately delayed to have counting delayed into late evening so that ballot boxes can be snatched under the dark. Paid job.

  • Otu

    This is the best and most objective treatment of the I have read on hate speech in Nigeria – short, readable, informed, balanced. Impressive!

  • Arabakpura

    I have come to realize that Buhari is not the man needed at this time of Nigeria’s journey to “Nationhood!” He could do better by being sent to be a combatant in a remote sambisa forest enclave if Nigeria were to gain anything out of him!