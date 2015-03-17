Jonathan, wife planning to kill me – Fr. Mbaka

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka
Ejike Mbaka, the outspoken Enugu-based Catholic priest who used his New Year’s message to call on Nigerian to vote out President Goodluck Jonathan, has alleged that the president and his wife, Patience, were planning to assassinate him.

Mr. Mbaka, who spoke to his teeming congregation at the Adoration Prayer Ground in Enugu, said the Mr. Jonathan might engage some unemployed youth to carry out the task.

“President Jonathan and his wife are planning to kill me,” he said to his visibly shocked followers in a video that has gone viral online.

“Although I sent a letter about this somewhere but I want to say this to the atmosphere. Let me say to the whole world that President Jonathan and his wife, Patience, are planning to assassinate Father Mbaka. It is a known secret, so whoever they want to use, I don’t know. They may not come themselves. They may use these unemployed people. The same people I am speaking for.

“I don’t know why people no longer have the fear of God. “Do they think that killing Father Mbaka will make Jonathan and his wife win the election? Is Mbaka their problem? And a priest asked a question that touched me. He said all this while that Father Mbaka has been supporting Jonathan and his wife, did Buhari and his party make any statement to threaten him?”

He likened Mr. Jonathan to the biblical Pharaoh who resisted all entreaties to allow the people of Israel go from captivity in Egypt to the promise land in Canaan. The cleric said he is the Moses sent by God to appeal to Pharaoh to listen to the word of God.

“I am just trying to tell any Pharaoh that is threatening to kill any Moses to remember what happened in Exodus: 12. After the Passover, the family of Pharaoh cried. They ended in the middle of the Red Sea.”

Mr. Mbaka, who was one of the most outspoken supporters of Mr Jonathan, denied that he ever collected money from the First Lady, Patience Jonathan, when she visited him in the past. He said her offering to the church was also turned down.

He alleged that the President sent him some money through the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, but he refused to touch it.

  • Frank Bassey

    This man is approaching his end; the evil spirits he evokes are beginning to haunt him.

    • great

      Lolz. Evil spirit you said. So bad! May God have mercy on us

    • YK

      So one time holy spirit is now evil spirit because he is not supporting GEJ sey? Wonders they say will never end.

  • T-Rex

    Time will tell,but let me reserve my comment now for personal reasons.

  • funke ade

    I do not know how politics became a business with a man of God, I think pastors in Nigeria should pray for peace to reign in this country not becoming an overnight politician

    • TrueNja

      There is nothing wrong with a man of God to be in politics. It is in the Bible many Prophets in the old testament like Prophets Moses, Elijah, Elisha, Jeremiah, et al criticized kings (equivalent of today’s presidents) who were enslaving Israelites. In our modern age, without active participation of Bishop Tutu in politics, apartheid will still be on going in South Africa. Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. of USA was a civil rights fighter who fought racism in America.

      • funke ade

        Everything is wrong with it. A man of God should live by example by leading us in praying for the peace of this country and should pray for a good leader which is Goodluck eberechukwu jonathan, this is 21st century not old testament wateva pleas

      • Original_Raskal

        are you in old testament era? was jesus interested in politics and preaching it?

  • justice

    This man is a rabble rouser and craving publicity. He has no credibility and definetly possessed. Only the naive will pay attention to the rantings of this mischevious and deranged man.

    • dareolu1

      you will still regret this statement…just note it…when did you become a judge for God!

  • pinky minaj

    Hmmm this is serious.. I suspect conspiracy here… how come GEJ has suddenly turned to pharoh.. and who is even planning to kill Mbaka.. maybe he is being monitored by APC members that is why he is blabbing rubbish.. if we trace Buhari’s past regime he should be the one to be termed a pharoh because his evil deeds are open for everybody to see… Mbaka shoud please focus on his biblical teaching and stop putting his eyes into political matters

  • pinky minaj

  • MC

    Ejike Mbaka, see how you’ve transmogrified from a revered Catholic padre to a white garment ‘prophet’ of doom and gloom, who now peddle pigeon and other animals as your voodoo paraphernalia. There’s something sinisterly similar between you and hoodwinkly Bro Jeroboam of the celebrated play of prof Wole Soyinka. They want to kill you. Really!? You’re a fallen angel, a crushed star, a political jobber who have utilized the sacred name of Christ to bamboozle the extremely gullible masses, whose thirst for wait-and-get miracle they’ve hoped to satisfy, albeit on that false and unholy fountain named Adoration Ministry that you preside over. Ejikeme, relax nobody is planning to kill you, you are only acting out a script.

  • basil edoma

    Mbaka who made you a divine counsellor Mbaka??? During the re-election bid of the then governor of enugu state chimaroke nnamani, you vowed that if he won you will quit the cassock and stop being a priest. Chimaroke won his re-election and you were still there in your regalia.. my point being that Mbaka shouldn’t delve into politics… all declarations he has made towards political bids are all false and as such should stop making a nuisance of himself….

  • Godfrey Etokebe

    Dear Mbaka,
    I think that you are OVERPRICING Yourself and Your worth.

  • Lemmuel Odjay

    Suppose this guy is right. Nobody gave any thought to that? I’d look up the contact numbers and email address of Ekweremadu in my NASS file. I’d contact him and ask about Jonathan’s bribe money which Mbaka rejected. Until then, sai anjima…

  • Moe

    Relax Fr Mbaka…if Patence wanted to kill you, you’d be dead by now.
    For your peace of mind, take some precautions…..go and borrow some clothes and a cow from a fulani man…and generally blend in until the 29th when Jonathan and his wife will be out of Aso Villa

  • Ossy Oranozie

    Thank you, Father. Please continue to pray for the family of the kidnap victim, Mr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Udemba (https://emmanuelchukwuemeka.wo…). I hope that the incoming president Buhari will soon pick interest and order an honest and transparent investigation into the disappearance of this good man. The wife and children of this man have terribly suffered for over three years now. They still have not known Mr. Udemba’s whereabouts, what has become of him and all those behind it. Thanks and God bless you.

  • Malik Isah

    So sad

