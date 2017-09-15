Governor Dickson redeploys Bayelsa SSG

Related News

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has moved the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Serena Dokubo-Spiff, to the Bayelsa State Development and Investment Corporation, BDIC.

The former SSG is now head of the development body.

Mr. Dickson announced the new change in his administration at the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

The “movement” of Mr. Dokubo-Spiff followed a mutual understanding between the governor and the former SSG, PREMIUM TIMES learned.

Both Mr. Dickson and Mr. Dokubo-Spiff have had a respectable working relationship long in the past before their paths crossed again in politics.

Mr. Dickson began his law practice more than 20 years ago in Serena-Dokubo Chambers, a law firm owned by Mr. Dokubo-Spiff who was his principal then.

Mr. Dokubo-Spiff, a traditional ruler of Ada-Ama, Twon-Brass in the Brass Local Government Area of the state, was said to have agreed to serve in Mr. Dickson’s administration with the understanding that he would be allowed to go back and serve his people after a few years in the government.

“The chairmanship of the BDIC isn’t as tedious as the office of the SSG. So, his new office would afford him the opportunity to spend time with his people and will also enable him to run other interests like his law practice,” the governor’s spokesperson, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, told PREMIUM TIMES.

“It’s something both of them (the former SSG and the governor) agreed long ago that when the polity is stable he would go back to serve his people as a traditional ruler,” Mr. Iworiso-Markson said, adding that the former SSG didn’t resign, but was only “moved” to another section of government.

“Remember before he even joined the government he had to take permission from his people. The governor had said at that time that he was the only person he could rely upon to help him stabilise the government,” the spokesperson said.

Mr. Dokubo-Spiff previously served as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, before he was appointed SSG in 2016 during Mr. Dickson’s second term.

Meanwhile, Governor Dickson has nominated his spokesperson, Mr. Iworiso-Markson, for the position of a commissioner in the state Executive Council.

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly, on Thursday, screened and confirmed the nomination of Mr. Iworiso-Markson who is to be sworn-in soon by the governor.