Armed robbers strike again in Uyo

Some armed robbers struck on Wednesday in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, exactly 21 days after a similar incident jolted residents of the city.

The latest incident, just like the previous one, occurred in broad daylight and in the heart of the city.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ikechukwu Chukwu, told PREMIUM TIMES that four armed men, driving in a car, trailed a businessman who withdrew some unspecified amount of cash from Zenith Bank branch along Oron Road.

He said the robbers attacked their victim along Oron Road, near the Mayflower School, a few metres away from the bank.

“The armed robbers opened fire on the man’s car, then the car entered gutter and that is how they were able to get the man and transferred money from the boot of his car into their own car,” Mr. Chukwu said.

Mr. Chukwu said that the police were investigating the robbery and that there was a stop-and-search operation going on within the city.

He said no life was lost in the incident.

