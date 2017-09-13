Gully erosion damages 10 houses, renders 20 homeless In Cross River

Related News

About 10 houses have been damaged by gully erosion ravaging three communities in Calabar Municipal Council area of Cross River State.

Several other houses and properties are under threat as over 20 people have been rendered homeless by the disaster.

Nyaghasang, the community that recently lost about eight people in the Calabar electrocution tragedy, has lost more houses to the gully erosion. Other villages affected are Etim Usang, Nsaha Effiom and Nyomidibi.

The major road that connects these communities to other parts of the state capital, Nsasha Effiom Lane A, B and C, have also been affected thereby making it difficult for residents to access the main Calabar town.

The Secretary General of Nyaghsang Qua Clan Council, Iso Edim, appealed to government at all levels as well as international organisations to intervene in the disaster.

Mr. Edim said that “After losing eight persons to the electricity mishap, we have lost property worth millions and about ten houses and are about to lose lives to gully erosion if nothing is done.

“The Nyanghsang community is calling on the appropriate authorities to come to their aid. Houses have been swallowed by the ravine already and more are about to fall. We appeal that World Bank, Federal Ministry of Environment and other to come to our aid.

“As we speak over 20 persons have been rendered homeless. Thank God we have not recorded any loss of life so far.

“All the gullies are in Nyaghsang Qua Clan Community, Nsaha EFFIOM lanes A, B and C that connect Etim Usang, Nsaha Effiom and Nyomidibi Nyaghsang to other parts of the state capital are affected. Roads no more exist in the communities because of the gully erosion.”