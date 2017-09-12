Makarfi Denies Feud Between Jonathan and Dickson

Related News

The Chairman, National Caretaker Committee, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi, said contrary to insinuations and reports, there is no dispute between former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State.

He also denied claim that the former president was trying to hijack the party structure in the state, describing it as baseless.

Mr. Jonathan hails from the state.

Mr. Markarfi stated this when he received a delegation of Bayelsa Executive Committee of PDP led by its Chairman, Cleopas Moses, at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said both men had been working together for the party’s progress in the state.

Mr. Makarfi said that he had been communicating with Mr. Jonathan and Mr. Dickson, adding there was no dispute between them.

He said that what he had found out was that some mischievous people were out to create crisis for the party in Bayelsa.

“Don’t allow yourself to be fragmented by rumour. Your executive has been ratified by the convention and that is final. There is no need to pander to rumour of an impending sack of the executive council,” he said.

“Immediately the rumour broke out, the former president called me to dismiss that rumour and said there is no iota of truth in the said petition against the Bayesla executive.”

The NCC chairman advised leaders in Bayelsa to be wary of mischief makers trying to stir crisis within the party.

Earlier, Mr. Moses had said that there was no crisis in the PDP in Bayelsa.

He added that there was no challenge in PDP under his leadership in the state, saying that Messrs. Jonathan and Dickson were in cordial relationship.

“The former president is no doubt, a respected national leader and we have been holding him in high esteem in Bayelsa as our father.

“The governor is our leader in the State and the two of them have been relating well.

“There is no feud between Jonathan and Dickson, I can confirm. Some people are just envious of the peace in Bayelsa PDP,” Mr. Moses said.

He added that the state chapter was planning to hold an expanded caucus meeting to set up a committee to deal with disciplinary issues.

He said that the party was also going to establish a contact and mobilization committee to reach out to and welcome all former members back to the party.

(NAN)