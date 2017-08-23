Armed robbers strike in Uyo, few metres from Akwa Ibom Government House

Related News

Some dare-devil armed robbers struck on Wednesday in broad daylight in the city of Uyo, few metres from the Akwa Ibom Government House.

The robbery incident took place at about 11 a.m. at Dominic Utuk Avenue, near Christ the King Primary School, Wellington Bassey Way, which is not far from the seat of power in the state.

Information on the incident is still hazy.

A source told PREMIUM TIMES that the robbers trailed their victim from a bank down to where the struck at Dominic Utuk Avenue.

Photos of the crime scene circulated on the social media show a black Toyota Corolla riddled with bullets.

The car, with the number plate AK 705 CO1, appears to belong to the Akwa Ibom State government.

A police source told PREMIUM TIMES that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Muazu Halilu, has visited the crime scene.

Another police source informed this newspaper that the robbery suspects were swiftly apprehended somewhere in the city, few hours after the incident.

The police spokesperson, Ikechukwu Chukwu, said he was attending an official function in Abuja and, therefore, couldn’t comment on the incident.

PREMIUM TIMES tried to reach the commissioner of police, but he wasn’t picking calls made to his phone line.