Fatal auto crash: Edo to unveil new traffic wardens

Edo State will soon unveil a new corps of traffic wardens to take over road traffic management in the state, an official has said.

Governor Godwin Obaseki disclosed this on Wednesday while commiserating with families of victims of an auto crash that claimed nine lives, Tuesday, along Upper Sokponba Road in Benin City.

According to a statement from Government House, Benin City, Mr. Obaseki said the wardens are currently undergoing training and would be mandated to check accidents and unprofessional conducts by drivers on the state roads.

The governor expressed sadness over the fatal auto crash.

“Particularly painful is the fact that the people were only just setting out early in the morning in search of their daily bread when the unfortunate incident occurred.

“Our prayers are with the friends and families of the victims as well as the entire Edo people in this trying time.

“As a government, we want them to know that we stand with them in this desperately difficult time,” the statement quoted the governor.

“The sad event brings the need to enhance the regulation of road traffic in the state into sharp focus.

“Which is why apart from our commitment to fixing our road infrastructure, we have recruited and trained a group of young men and women in the state to take charge of traffic management in the state.”