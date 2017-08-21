World Bank scores Edo high in transparency, jobs creation

Related News

The World Bank implementation support team, monitoring implementation of State employment and expenditure for results, SEEFOR, projects in the Niger Delta region on Monday ranked Edo State high on transparency and job creation for the youth.

The leader of the team, Ismaila Ceesay, who visited Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, in Benin City, said the state was doing well in the execution of component A1 of the projects.

The Component A1 projects include the creation of direct jobs for unemployed youth in Edo State.

Mr. Ceesay said the World Bank team was on the visit to assess the execution of the various components of the SEEFOR projects in the four implementing states, namely Edo, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers.

“Edo is one of the four states that produce its financial statements and have them audited within six to seven months of the fiscal year and have the report published,” Mr. Ceesay said.

He urged Mr. Obaseki to sustain the culture of financial accountability and remain a beacon of transparency in public finance.

The team leader, however, noted that the state government should ensure all segments of the projects were active in the state.

He said his team was ready to work with the state execution team to address challenges that may arise in the process of executing the projects.

The state governor, Mr. Obaseki said his administration would work with the team to develop work plans for the reactivation of the Technical Vocational Education and Training, TVET, and FADAMMA activities in the state,

The governor noted that the state paid over N400 million as counterpart funding since his administration was inaugurated and commended the World Bank for releasing $1.6 million for the renovation of the Benin Technical College.