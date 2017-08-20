Bayelsa govt condemns killing at APC function

Related News

The government of Bayelsa State has condemned the death which occurred in the state, Friday, during the inauguration of the Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

The government said it would not stand by and watch the APC members unleash terror and violence on innocent citizens to the extent of getting people killed.

Two persons were said to have been killed and several others wounded when persons suspected to be hired thugs tried unsuccessfully to disrupt Joseph Fafi’s inauguration at the APC state secretariat, located on the Yenagoa-Mbiama Road, Yenezue-Gene area of Yenagoa.

Mr. Fafi was appointed by the APC headquarters to assume leadership of the party in the state after the former state chairman, Tiwei Orunimighe, and other members of the executive were sacked for alleged anti-party activities.

“The State government hereby condemn in strong terms the crisis and regretted the loss of lives occasioned by the ugly incident,” the Acting Governor, Gboribiogha Jonah, said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Mr. Jonah, a retired rear admiral, said the state has witnessed “unprecedented” peace for the past six years and that the incident was “a replay of the last APC governorship primaries in Yenagoa when a former APC governor had to be whisked away to safety due to the level of violence”.

“In fact, violence has been a regular feature in APC political gatherings as the party has not matured enough to evolve a mechanism to resolve minor internal party differences.

“The crisis engendered a state of pandemonium in Yenagoa City and it was a reminder of the bad old days when prominent citizens of State had to leave Bayelsa for fear of their lives.

“During the crisis, a section of Yenagoa metropolis was shut down completely as hundreds of APC youths from both sides, brandishing AK 47 rifles and other dangerous weapons took to the street menacingly and firing sporadically, thereby bringing commercial and social activities to a halt,” the acting governor said.

The government, which described the incident as unacceptable, sympathised with the families of those who lost their lives and vowed to use the law against those that were behind such mayhem in the state.

“Members of the APC should henceforth desist from their violent tendencies and inclinations as the era of politics of violence is no longer tenable and fashionable and that they should endeavour to conduct themselves decently and in a civilized manner whenever they have cause to come to together for political activities,” the acting governor said.