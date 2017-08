Related News

The speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Justin Okonoboh, has been impeached.

It is not immediately clear what led to the development, but senior state government officials confirmed it to PREMIUM TIMES at noon Monday.

Over the past two months, speculation had flared that Mr. Okonoboh, who assumed office barely a year ago, might be impeached.

Mr. Okonoboh’s predecessor, Victor Edoror, was impeached under similar circumstances in June 2016.

Details soon…