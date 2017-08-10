Edo governor orders probe of N253 million exam budget padding

Related News

The Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has vowed to expose the officials behind the request of N283 million for the conduct of First School Leaving Certificate Examination in the state, an exercise which was eventually conducted with N30 million.

Mr. Obaseki has ordered an immediate investigation into the “budget padding.”

The State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday after the weekly meeting of the State Executive Council in Benin.

“A memo was sent to the governor for the conduct of the examination and N283 million was earmarked for the examination, which eventually cost N30 million,” the commissioner stated.

“The governor is not comfortable with this. He has directed that those responsible for the disparity be identified and brought to book,” Mr. Ohonbamu said.

According to Ohonbamu, the meeting also reviewed the law setting up the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to keep pace with current realities in the basic education sub-sector.