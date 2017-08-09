Police foil robbery attempt at ex-governor’s house

Related News

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers on Tuesday attacked the home of a former Acting Governor of Bayelsa, Wenipreye Seibarugu.

Mr. Seibarugu, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Yenagoa on Tuesday, described the incident as “worrisome and outrageous”.

Mr. Seibarugu was a Speaker of Bayelsa House of Assembly, and Deputy Governor in the Timipre Sylva administration.

He said the incident would have been disastrous but for the help of armed police officers on guard at his home.

“Though, I have not reported to the police, but the policemen from Ekeki Divisional Headquarters, Yenagoa Local Government Area, led by the DPO, has visited to ascertain the development.

“The reason is that I have been in the hospital for the fracture I had while we were trying to chase the robbers out,” he explained.

A witness, Preye James, said the gunmen were five in number.

Mr. James explained that the suspects wore masks and carried sophisticated weapons but could not enter the house.

“They invaded the home from the back side of the house but they were chased after the wife sighted them from the kitchen and raised an alarm.

“It was the shout of the wife that attracted the husband and some followers in the house; so, they were chased out by armed policemen on guard,” he said.

(NAN)